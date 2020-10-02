HEYYY PROFESSA OGLEVEE: Funniest Tweets From “The Parkers” Premiere On Netflix

Beloved “Moesha” spin-off “The Parkers” is the latest series to join Netflix’s classic Black sitcom catalog that includes “Girlfriends,” “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister” and “The Game.”

The lovably goofy UPN series stars Mo’Nique (Nikki) and Countess Vaughn (Kim) as a mother and daughter who attend Santa Monica College, at the same time.

Nikki and Kim’s mother-daughter relationship evolves as Nikki adjusts to the fact that her daughter is old enough to live on her own while Kim realizes that Nikki has more going on than just being her mom.

Oh, and Nikki is absolutely OBSESSED with one of her professors–yep, the now iconic professor Oglevee–who she famously (and shamelessly) flirts with throughout the series.

Netflix announced the show acquisition along with “Moesha” (Aug. 1), “The Game” (Aug. 15), “Girlfriends” (Sept. 11) and “Half & Half”/”One on One” (Oct. 15) in a viral reveal on social media.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs.

And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families, and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

Have you been enjoying “The Parkers?” Is it everything you remember? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the funniest tweets from the Netflix premiere on the flip.