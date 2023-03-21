Do-Re-Messssy

Social media is ablaze over Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss‘ messy R&Beef that swerved even more left when Braxton said the Xscape star/gold-penned songwriter ‘can’t sing’ in a shady comment that immediately blew up online.

‘Imagine having the biggest ego for the most non singing a** person in the entire music industry,’ she wrote with an *eyeroll emoji* stream my new hit song ‘Changed’ where I pay homage to the AMAZING swv!!’

The spicy comment stems from Braxton and Burruss’ ongoing spat that popped off when the ‘Love And War’ singer alleged she was threatened by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Todd.

Braxton, who stars on Peacock’s Queens Court where she met her fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson, was a guest Sunday on Watch What Happens Live alongside her costars Nivea and Evelyn Lozada.

While there, the songstress was asked to address her previous IG Stories where she accused an Atlanta housewife and the woman’s husband of threatening her.

She also noted that the couple was keeping quiet about the incident because they don’t want people to know how “f*** d up they are” as people and “city officials.”

“I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it? I got threatened by a [peach emoji] and her man,” wrote Braxton in December. “I feel like if I would have did what they did…they would have told the WORLD” But because they don’t want y’all to know how F***ED up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said s***,” she added. “It’s BEEF and it is a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! PERIODT! Merry Christmas [tree emoji].”

Many assumed Braxton was hinting at having an issue with Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who’s a Senior Advisor to the Mayor and a federal prosecutor.

But on Sunday, Tamar admitted that Kandi and Todd actually were the RHOA couple in question while chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

“…it really did happen. I’m not lying,” said Tamar. “I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything. But, that s*** really did happen. And it was not cute.”

Andy (who was on a quest for mess) then inquired whether or not the woman in question was a full [time] housewife and Tamar confirmed that she was before confirming that the housewife was, indeed, Kandi Burruss.

“I thought you and Kandi mended everything after Big Brother,” said a shocked Cohen. “I thought so too. I had no idea. I’ll tell you the story later,” said Tamar.

After the allegation went viral, Tamar took to Twitter to defend herself against fans who thought she was just stirring up drama. She also noted that her fiancé Jeremy Robinson tried to “check” Todd but he and Kandi refused to address the situation.

“Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and JR came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. l’m off it #/changed.”

Before y’all start.. I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!! There was witnesses and Jr came to the next show to check Todd and she nor he won’t address it cause how do u defend that? The facts are the facts tho. I’m off it #changed https://t.co/vcOPIZAqXS — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

When a fan commented that she was “taking the bait” by answering the question, Tamar doubled down and said that she’s not”scared” of anyone or the truth.

She also wondered why Kandi has yet to comment on the situation on her “Speak On It” YouTube series.

“I answered a question like everyone else does. I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? 😒I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE 🤷🏽‍♀️”

I answered a question like everyone else does. I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? 😒I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/4Mo3EUK2bv — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

So far, Kandi and Todd have not responded to Tamar as a couple but we wouldn’t be shocked if they decided to “speak on it” on YouTube.

However, Kandi did hint that a certain someone is playing the victim by sharing a shady Addams Family clip on Instagram.

As for Tamar, she went live on Instagram to further explain the situation and her husband-to-be also weighed in.

Tamar is SO unserious when she imitates Kandi like a hoodrat Daffy Duck 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1oeVEvoXvx — Kitana Kahn’s Assistant (@CokeNDGrenadine) March 20, 2023

During the Live, Tamar alleged that Kandi took issue with comments that she previously made on Dish Nation about the housewife and Carlos King.

Kandi alleged that King stole the rights to her life story and Tamar said she wanted to remain neutral about it.

“What I did say is, I wanted to hear both sides of the story, something in the milk ain’t clean,” said Tamar about her comments on the show.

According to Tamar, weeks later, she and Kandi were both booked to do a concert and they had a run-in in the hallway. Tamar said the housewife flat-out said, “I ain’t f***g wth you” because of her comments.

“I’m thinking she’s kidding,” said Tamar on IG Live while alleging that she apologized to the housewife four times but Kandi wouldn’t accept it.

The singer added that a crowd formed around them as Kandi threatened to “take it to the next level” despite Tamar’s efforts to de-escalate the situation. That’s when Todd (who Tamar called “Toddina”) broke it up and allegedly looked her “in her face” and “threatened” her.

“And then, Toddina comes and gets her and he says something to her, then he looks at me in my face and goes, ‘You know what it is,'” said Tamar on Live. “WHAT?! Now this is a dude!” The truth is in real life I”m really a peaceful person.” “Me and Kandi can argue all day long but when it comes to dudes another woman’s face to physically threaten them and harm them that’s where the line is drawn. There’s no reason for a man to ever step to a woman, period! The fact is, that is what happened and the other fact is, I wasn’t trying to bring nothing up.”

Part 2. Tamar talks more about her encounter with Kandi pic.twitter.com/kcBEmRqlGW — Tag Me In, Heaux (@TagMeInHeaux) March 20, 2023

During the Live, Tamar’s fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson also weighed in on what happened and confirmed that Todd apologized for the situation.

“That was a coward move and it shouldn’t have happened. And I addressed it with him and I spoke to him about it and he immediately apologized,” said Robinson. “But an apology after the fact is bulls***.”

JR (Tamar’s Fiancé) says he spoke with Todd about addressing Tamar pic.twitter.com/Vw89ErbaYV — Tag Me In, Heaux (@TagMeInHeaux) March 20, 2023

Ultimately, Tamar said that she regretted posting about the situation but noted that she felt “defenseless” at the moment because of how Todd acted toward her.

We have a feeling this situation is far from finished, especially since Tamar continues to address Kandi on her IG Stories.

“I AM THE VICTIM WHEN YOUR MAN STEPS TO a WOMAN!!” wrote Tamar sarcastically. “Sounds like an abused woman to me to see nothing wrong with that!! I hope he’s not beating your a**.”

She also posted a photo that shows her fiancé talking to Todd in the background of the pic.

“I spy with my little eye THE TRUTH,” added Tamar.

God ALWAYS has a ram in the bush. i don’t want to talk about it anymore. I have proved my point. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/cO3K3nBgXH — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 20, 2023

Once the smoke settled, Kandi clapped back on Amazon Live and denied that Todd threatened Tamar.

“That’s not true, my husband never said anything to her, he did not threaten her or none of that,” said Kandi. “She and I did have words, but he didn’t! That’s why I was like um, yeah. Some people like to twist things a little bit.”

Tamar, of course, clapped right back (yet again) and called Kandi “Billy Goat” while doubling down on her allegations.

Also worth noting is Tamar and Kandi’s upcoming show that’s sure to be sold out for obvious reasons.

Not they have a show coming up next week 😂🌚 pic.twitter.com/Ci7vvckQee — Asia ❤️ (@MsCarter___) March 20, 2023

Whose side are your on this beef? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Tamar saying Kandi can’t sing on the flip.