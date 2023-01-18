Bossip Video

Antonio Brown has lost his Snapchat account after irresponsibly sharing sexually explicit photos of the mother of his children.

A year ago the baller displayed the most bizarre actions most people have seen during a live football game when he took off his pads and skipped through the endzone signifying that he was leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for good. AB has been on a wild ride since then including allegedly selling fake watches and exposing his unemployed private parts at hotel pools.

In Antonio Brown’s post-NFL career, he has been documenting life on Snapchat where he’s taken several jabs at Tom Brady and even posted a photoshopped picture of Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bundchen naked. Now TMZ reports that AB has gone too far and his Snapchat account has been officially suspended.

AB reportedly shared sexually explicit content on his account of the mother of his children including a picture of her performing oral sex.

Brown’s ex Chelsie Kyriss responded by sharing that she reported his account.

She also apologized to fans who look up to the defunct baller.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” said Kyriss. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Hopefully, AB stays off social media and focuses on putting his god-given talents to use.