Bossip Video

Kanye West pulls out of Rolling Loud a week before the festival and gets replaced with former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi.

Since Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening session in Miami, he has been flying under the radar and making very limited appearances. He canceled his scheduled performance at Coachella, but many still suspected he would make it for Rolling Loud Miami.

During his speech at the BET Awards, Kanye mentioned declaring himself legally dead for a year while mentioning he had to show up for Diddy. Perhaps the writing was on the wall for a Rolling Loud cancellation when he made that announcement and when his right-hand man, Mike Dean, went on tour with The Weeknd.

Kanye West Cancels Rolling Loud Appearance And Gets Replaced With Former Friend Kid Cudi

Yesterday, Rolling Loud announced Kanye West was backing out of the festival for reasons beyond their control. In the same announcement, they revealed that his former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi would be his replacement. Replacing Ye with someone he recently feuded with seems petty, but fans were too upset to pay that any attention. With less than a week until the festival and the artist you planned to see pulling out, the anger was understandable.

Some fans were upset about Cudi being the replacement, questioning why Travis Scott and other acts weren’t chosen.

Rolling Loud revealed the venue wouldn’t allow Travis to perform due to the deaths at his Astroworld festival last year. Hopefully, the anger and frustration will be forgotten once the show starts this upcoming Friday.