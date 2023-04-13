Bossip Video

They don’t want to hear us, so we’re going to have to make more noise.

Shanquella Robinson is in danger of not receiving the justice that she and her family so richly deserve because the United States government has deemed the evidence insufficient. Despite the viral video that shows the graphic depiction of how she was beaten and who she was beaten by, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against her known assailant. Moreover, the feds have failed to lift a finger to assist in the extradition of DaeJahnae Jackson, the “friend” who was seen attacking Shanquella, despite Mexican authorities issuing a warrant for her arrest.

According to a Newsweek article, attorney Sue-Ann Robinson says that Shanquella’s family is planning to march on Washington, D.C. next month in a protest response to yesterday’s announcement that no criminal charges will be filed.

Robinson also released a public statement of her own decrying the feds’ lack of action on a young Black woman’s behalf.

Her statement posted to Advocate Media reads:

“There are U.S. and Mexican autopsy reports which show a difference in findings. These discrepancies can be credited to the delay in investigation by U.S. officials, who conducted the autopsy once Shanquella’s body was embalmed. When an investigation is delayed, the hard evidence to support prosecution diminishes, but in this case, that is due to the U.S. not considering this case to be a high priority. ​

“While it is discouraging for the loved ones of Shanquella that their own F.B.I. will not be pursuing charges against Shanquella’s aggressor, it is our stance that justice is still possible for her death. There is still a chance at justice in Mexico. Mexican prosecutors have issued arrest warrants in this case and are willing to pursue charges. We strongly encourage The United States to prioritize facilitating extradition of those responsible for her death to Mexico to face accountability there.

Those discrepancies are no small deal.

The autopsy performed by Mexican authorities stated that Shanquella’s spine was broken but the Mecklenburg County report states some very direct contradictions via WBTV

No skull fractures are present

No evidence of injury to [the] upper airway section and no hemorrhage in the surrounding neck muscle or fracture/hemorrhage of the mid-to-lower cervical and upper thoracic vertebral column.

Removal and sectioning of the organs reveal no evidence of other trauma or disease process.

No fractures of the ribs or the remainder of the vertebral column.

Slight lateral scoliotic curvature is present in the upper-to-mid thoracic spine.

No evidence of hemorrhage or disruption of any of the musculature, ligaments, or spinal elements.

No fractures are seen on the posterior of the spinal column.

No evidence of any disruption of the spinal column alignment or subluxation.