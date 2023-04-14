Bossip Video

Tatyana Ali, 44, continues to shine as one of the finest OG baddies from the golden sitcom era who recently stunned at Variety‘s star-studded Power Of Women event (presented by Lifetime) in NYC.

The ageless actress looked pretty in pink and green at the buzzy affair where she reminded everyone, yet again, that she’s STILL very much that girl.

Other notable attendees included Judy Blume, Natasha Lyonne, Rosie Perez, Kelly Ripa, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who were honored for their philanthropic efforts.

Ali’s latest slay comes after her debut on Bel-Air Season 2 where she guest stars as Gen Z Ashley Banks’ teacher Mrs. Hughes.

While promoting the hit series, Ali opened up to Tamron Hall about her emotional return to the franchise.

Season 2 picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

After a rocky start, Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer while still challenging each other about their differences.

The series also delves into Hilary’s evolution into more of an influencer boss and the relatable struggles surrounding Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Peacock’s record-breaking series was recently renewed for a third season just a few weeks into Season 2 which builds on the show’s successful formula.

Following its launch on Peacock as the streamer’s most-watched original premiere, Bel-Air extended its winning streak as Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date.

Bel-Air Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.