Celebrate your team making the 2023 NBA Playoff with these team-inspired cocktails by Hennessy, the spirit of the NBA.

With the 2023 NBA Finals underway, it’s only right the official spirit of the league, Hennessy put together something special. For this year’s NBA showdown, Hennessy has put together an elite list of cocktails for every team in the organization. Sit back and relax with your team’s official drink while you cheer them on or while you hate since your team is already in Cancun. ENJOY!

Atlanta Hawks* – Hawkin Peaches

Ingredient:s

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Grand Marnier

3oz Peach-Basil Tea*

0.75oz Lime juice

0.75oz Simple syrup Garnish: Basil leaf, peach wedge. lime wheel

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. short shake with no ice. and add to a rock’s glass over ice. Garnish with peach slices, basil leaf, and lime wheel.

Boston Celtics – Fruit of the Gardens

Ingredients:

1oz Hennessy V.S

1oz Cocoa Nib infused Rye

1oz Sweet Vermouth

0.5oz Maraschino Liqueur

2 dashes of chocolate bitters Garnish: orange twist

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice and stir until ice cold. Strain into an iced rocks glass.

Brooklyn Nets* – Parade on Atlantic

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Banana liqueur (Giffard)

2oz Orange-mango puree

2 dashes of lime bitters -or-2 drops of lime acid

Top with soda water

Garnish: Lime wheel

Recipe: Combine Hennessy cognac, banana liqueur, puree, and bitters into a mixing tin, and shake vigorously. Double strain into an iced Collins glass.

Charlotte Hornets* – Black Cherry Stinger

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Creme de Menthe

0.25oz Lime Juice

3oz Top Cheer wine

Garnish: Brandied cherry or lemon wheel

Recipe: Build ingredients into an iced Collins glass and stir to incorporate. Top with Cheer wine. Garnish your cocktail with a brandied cherry or lemon wheel.

Chicago Bulls – Buckets and Buckets

Ingredients:

1.50oz Hennessy

1 oz Caramel Popcorn infused Apple Brandy

0.75oz Vanilla syrup

0.75oz Lemon juice

Egg white

Garnish: Caramel Popcorn, Angostura Bitters

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice, dry shake, then add ice and shake to chill, strain into a coupe glass and garnish with caramel popcorn on top and stylized Angostura Bitters.

Cleveland Cavaliers* – Desert First

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.75oz Creme De Cacao (dark)

2oz Coconut water

0.25oz Vanilla syrup

3 dashes of saline solution

Garnish: dusting of cacao and coconut flakes

Recipe: Add all ingredients in a blender with ice, whip and dump into an iced Collins glass, top with soda water and a dusting of cacao and coconut flakes.

Dallas Mavericks* – Big Tex

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S.O.P

1 part Dr Pepper Reduction (reduce Dr Pepper by boiling then simmering until reduced to 1/6th total volume)

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Garnish: Lemon twist

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir to chill, strain into a Rocks glass over a large cube and garnish with a lemon twist.

Denver Nuggets – Altitude is Spicy

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S

4 parts Jicama juice

1 part lime juice

½ part ginger syrup

2 tsp green chilies

2 drops of saline solution pinch cinnamon

Garnish: cinnamon dusting and lime slice

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin, “whip and dump” with very little ice. Double strain into an iced Collins glass.

Detroit Pistons* – Deep Run

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S cognac

0.5oz Coffee liqueur

0.5oz Ginger liqueur

0.5oz Cream

0.25oz Maple syrup

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice, shake to chill, and strain into a Nick & Nora or cocktail glass.

Golden State Warriors* – 24Karat Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S.O.P

1oz Sake, Junmai

0.5oz Lemon juice

0.5oz Honey syrup

1oz Aquafaba

Garnish: 6 drops of Angostura Bitters

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice, shake hard, then add ice and shake to chill, strain into a Coupe glass and garnish with 6 drops of Angostura Bitters around the foam, stylize with a toothpick.

Houston Rockets: To Infinity

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

1oz Tang Syrup*

0.5oz Lemon juice

Top with sparkling wine or Champagne

Garnish: Candied Orange peel

Recipe: Add all ingredients except SW /Champagne to the shaker and give a short vigorous shake. Strain into a Champagne Flute and top with SW/Champagne. Garnish with candied orange peel.

Indiana Pacers – Pace Maintenance

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

1 oz Pureed Persimmon

0.75oz Vanilla Lactic Syrup*

0.5oz Lemon juice

Top with soda water

Garnish: Fresh or dehydrated persimmon slice

Recipe: Add all ingredients to the shaker except soda water. Shake vigorously and double strain into Collins with fresh ice. Top with soda water and stir gently to incorporate. Garnish your drink with a dehydrated persimmon slice

Los Angeles Lakers* – Pineapple Fresca

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Velvet Falernum

5oz Pineapple Aqua Fresco

1/8th tsp Edible gold powder

Garnish: Purple flower, gold cinnamon honey powder

Recipe: Paint the lip of the glass with lemon juice, then dust with gold cinnamon honey powder over the outside of the glass. Add all ingredients to a Collins glass with ice and garnish with a purple flower.

Los Angeles Clippers – Calm Seas

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S

1 part Pineapple Syrup

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Tajin Powder rim

Recipe: Spray the outside of the glass with lemon juice from a mist or use a paintbrush to coat it in a two-inch band around half the glass. Dash Tajin Powder over the glass to anow the powder to stick to the glass. Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir to chill, and strain into the tajin ­coated glass with a large ice cube.

Memphis Grizzlies* – Banana Maple Daiquiri

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.75oz Maple syrup

0.25oz Banana Liqueur

0.5oz Lime juice

1 banana

Garnish: lime wheel, bacon bits

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend with ice, pour into a Coupe glass and garnish with bacon bits and lime wheel.

Miami Heat – Top of the Key

Ingredients:

1 oz Hennessy V.S

1oz cream

0.5oz Creme De Cacao

0.5oz Vanilla liqueur

0.5oz Lime juice

1 egg white

2 dashes of saline

Garnish: Lime zest

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a nixing tin without ice. Dry shake to emulsify. Add ice and shake until ice cold. Strain into a Nick & Nora or cocktail glass.

Milwaukee Bucks* – Great Lakes Hoop

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S.O.P.

0.75oz Fresh lime juice

0.75oz ginger syrup

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

3oz Ginger beer

Garnish: Rosemary sprig, cinnamon, candied ginger

Recipe: Add all ingredients except ginger beer to a Highball glass, stir to mix, and top with ice and ginger beer.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Running with Wolves

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Apple brandy

1oz Apple Cider & Lingonberry Gastrique

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Apple fan, lingonberries

Recipe: Add all liquid to a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled, then strain into a rocks glass with a large ice cube and garnish with an apple fan and lingonberries.

New Orleans Pelicans* – Chicory Coffee Sazerac

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S.O.P

½ part Chicory Coffee Syrup 4 dashes Barrel aged Peychaud Bitters

Absinthe wash

Garnish: Lemon twist

Recipe:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, stir to combine, and strain into absinthe washed Rocks glass with one large cube. Garnish your cocktail with lemon twist.

New York Knicks – Brighter Lights

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Lemon juice

0.5oz Strawberry syrup

0.25oz Vanilla liqueur

Top with Hennessy

Cheesecake Whipped cream

Garnish: graham cracker crumble

Recipe: Combine Hennessy cognac, lemon juice, strawberry syrup, and vanilla liqueur into a mixing tin. Shake until ice cold, strain into a cocktail glass and top with Hennessy Cheesecake.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Raining Buckets

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

2oz Creamy Limeade

0.75oz Cherry syrup

0.75oz Fresh lime juice

top with club soda

Garnish: Cocktail cherry, lime wheel

Recipe: Shake all liquid except soda water and strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice, top with soda water and garnish with a lime wheel and cherry.

Orlando Magic – Magic Maker

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S.O.P

1 part pineapple juice

1 part vanilla syrup (or Liqueur)

1 part lime juice

A pinch cinnamon

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice, shake to chill, strain into a chilled Coupe glass, and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Philadelphia 76ers* – Ultimate Float

Ingredients:

3 parts Hennessy V.S

4 parts Hires Root Beer

1.5 parts simple syrup

1 part lemon juice

Angostura bitters to taste

2 parts whole milk

Garnish: Orange twist

Recipe: Add the first 5 ingredients to a large vessel, allow to sit for a few minutes then add the whole milk, stir to combine (the milk should start to curdle) seal the vessel and refrigerate for 24 hours before straining through cheesecloth until all milk particles are out. Chill and serve.

Phoenix Suns – Sets in the West

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Montenegro Amaro

1oz Pistachio Orgeat

4 Pitted dates

2oz Cream 35% (Whipping Cream)

3 dashes Xocoatl Mole Bitters

Garnish: pistachio powder

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a blender with ice and blend until smooth, then pour into a rocks glass and dust with pistachio powder.

Portland Trail Blazers – Vintage Year

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S.O.P

0.75oz Lillet Blanc

0.75oz IPA Beer Syrup

0.75oz Fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Hopped Grapefruit Bitters

Garnish: Pinot Noir Foam, rosemary sprig

Recipe: Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, shake with ice until chilled, fine strain into a Coupe glass and top with Pinot Noir Foam and a rosemary sprig.

Sacramento Kings – Kings Blood

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Fresh lemon juice

4-5 Blackberries or any other berry will work 025oz simple syrup

0.25oz Galliano

1oz Heavy Cream

Garnish: twist of lemon, dehydrated blackberry powder

Recipe: Muddle berries in the bottom of a shaker tin and add all ingredients with ice except cream. Shake until chilled and strain into a Rocks glass with crushed Ice, pour cream over the back of a spoon to layer on top of the drink, garnish with lemon zest oil, discard lemon twist, and dust with blackberry powder.

San Antonio Spurs – Mission City

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S

0.5oz Ancho Reyes Chilli Liqueur

1 oz Grapefruit juice

1 dash of Habanero Bitters

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Recipe: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice and shake to chill, strain into a Rocks glass with fresh ice, and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Toronto Raptors – Northern Lights

Ingredients:

1 .5oz Hennessy V.S

0.75oz Lemon juice

0.5oz Pure maple syrup

1-inch piece of turmeric cut into 4 slices

1 .5oz Ginger beer

Garnish: Orange twist and piece of candied ginger

Recipe: Press the turmeric slices with a muddler in the shaker tin and add all liquid, except ginger beer, with ice, shake to chill and then fine strain into a Collins glass, top with ginger beer, garnish with an orange twist and piece of candied ginger.

Utah Jazz – Razz Ma Jazz

Ingredients:

4 parts Hennessy V.S.O.P

2 parts Averna

1 part raspberry syrup ½ part Dark cacao

1 Barspoon Creme de Menthe

Two drops of saline solution

Garnish: mint and raspberry

Recipe: Combine all ingredients into a Collins glass with a half scoop of crushed ice. Swizzle to incorporate ingredients and top with crushed ice.

Washington Wizards* – Apple A Day

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P

0.75 oz Apple brandy

0.5 oz Lime juice

Top with thyme-infused soda

Garnish: Dehydrated apple slices

Recipe: Build in a Collins glass and stir gently to combine. Garnish with dehydrated apple slices.