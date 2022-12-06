Bossip Video

Over the weekend the Atlanta Hawks and Hennessy partnered up to host a special influencer night event during the Hawks and Denver Nuggets game. Leading up to the game, Hennessy sent customized kits to each influencer personally inviting them out on the cognac brand’s behalf.

Hennessy Partners With The Atlanta Hawks For Influencer Night During Hawks vs. Nuggets Game

For the influencer appreciation night, Hennessy and the Hawks pulled out all the stops. Upon each influencer’s arrival, they were treated to a red-carpet experience from start to finish. The guest premium suite was stocked with specialty cocktails and signature mixes from Hennessy. Additionally, each guest was treated to their own VIP gift bag filled with Hawks gear and accessories. The night wouldn’t be complete without giving everyone their own bottle of Hennessy VS.

The Hawks also recapped what went down on Twitter and noted that the exclusive affair was to celebrate music, basketball and Atlanta culture.

Guests at the event included Atlanta legends and cultural influencers from all different avenues including Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Domani Harris, Morning Hustle host Lore’l, Ayo & Tee, K Camp, Saucy Santana, Autumn’s Marini, K Shiday, and many more. Furthermore, to add to an already amazing night the Hawks took home the W defeating the Denver Nuggets.

Take a look at the special influencer night below.