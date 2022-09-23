‘Belle Collective’ Finale Sneak Peek! Aikesha ‘Accidentally’ Omits Lateshia From The Seating Chart At Her Farish Street Event

Happy Friday everyone! We’ve finally reached the end of the second season of “Belle Collective…”

And you’re in for a special treat! We’ve got some exclusive sneak preview clips ahead of the episode. If you haven’t already been tuning in to “Belle Collective,” you should know the show offers up healthy helpings of what the South is famous for — sweetness and SHADE! “Belle Collective” is centered around six southern belles in Jackson, Mississippi who are more than wives – they are bosses in their own right. From owning multi-million-dollar enterprises to juggling relationship issues and motherhood – they shine a light on marriage while rising to the top.

Tonight’s episode, Episode 209 is titled ‘Belle Beginnings and Endings’ and there is a lot at stake for this one. First of all, Marie’s mom goes missing and she enlists her friends to help her find her, but how much more can Marie take?

Poor Marie! Mama got her knocking on trap house doors! We’re praying everything goes okay.

