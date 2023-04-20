Now, Kylie…
Kylie Jenner reveals she hasn’t gotten a lot of plastic surgery:
“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face.” pic.twitter.com/0qmgCwYZRx
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 18, 2023
Kylie Jenner is kausing kommotion over her now-viral interview where she addresses the ‘big misconception’ that she’s had ‘so much surgery’ on her face over the years–no, seriously.
https://instagram.com/p/CrKdwGFuOKh/
‘I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!’ she said in a recent interview with HommeGirls.
Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.’
Whether she’s being completely honest, bending the truth just a likkle or trolling, we’re not quite sure, but social media exploded with reactions ranging from ‘why is she lying???’ to ‘fillers aren’t actually surgery!’
She said “Are you going to believe me or your eyes?” 😂 https://t.co/CiQZC1ij4o
— mamncane (@Kim_Khandashisa) April 18, 2023
At this point, it’s a tough sell based on the JennerDashians’ notorious dishonesty about their cosmetic surgery shenanigans.
You may recall Khloé Kardashian getting dragged for acting like she had never had cosmetic surgery while live-tweeting an episode of KUWTK back in 2018.
I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this shit scares me #KUWTK
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2018
Oh yes, the replies were ruthless.
— señor nalgas (@MrLawson) October 8, 2018
But, to be fair, their definition of ‘a lot’ of surgery may be different than the average person’s definition. Also, Kylie explicitly said surgery, not fillers or other non-invasive procedures that she’s been known to undergo.
‘People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,’ she said in her now-infamous interview with Paper Magazine.
‘I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.’
Either way, this latest saga is just another reminder of the chokehold cosmetic surgery has on social media, especially when it relates to the JennerDashians.
Do you think Kylie is being honest about not having that much surgery on her face? Tell us down below and peep the hysteria over her now-viral internet on the flip.
She went from looking like a fruit fly to Kylie Jenner so yes she got a lot of plastic surgery https://t.co/sgA2j26NCH
— PAIN (@Xommanders) April 18, 2023
Does she know that we can see her? https://t.co/oSGgb2q0L9
— islaygoliath (@islaygoliath) April 19, 2023
I normally dont care about celebrities & what they got goin on; However Kylie Jenner know damn well she lying talking about she wasnt insecure about her looks before surgery‼️My Love you got a whole new face stinka😭 but go awf
— bigCOREY (@marley365_) April 19, 2023
Kylie Jenner when she tried telling us she hasn’t had a lot of plastic surgery on her face: pic.twitter.com/dsKtHF4A9M
— 🖤✨ (@brettdburger) April 18, 2023
Continue Slideshow
“The biggest misconception about me is that I’ve had a lot of surgery on my face” ok Kylie😂 https://t.co/tIfjgN3TX3
— ❀𝑔𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑛 𝑣𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑡𝑦 𝑠𝑙𝑜𝑜𝑡❀ (@babyyAngelique) April 20, 2023
-
