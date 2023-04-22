“I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta And Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence.”

The defense team will argue for a new trial on May 8 while family and friends fuel his fight for freedom. The Canadian rapper continued his attack on the prosecution, adding:

“For 3 years the prosecution has manipulated a false narrative, that has left me with no choice but to expose, and make aware, the practices, the behind door deals, and the unjust system used to illegally convict me and countless other minorities.” The notorious hot head concluded his statement asking the judge, “to do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”

The 30-year-old’s new attorneys, Mathew Barhoma and Jose Baez requested a new trial last month. They flagged evidence and witness testimony prejudicial to Lanez, including an IG post and pic of his gun tatt. ABC News reports the motion objected to forensic testing and noted Lanez’s right to select his counsel was violated.

“There is no substance” to the defense’s argument for a new trial, according to the prosecutor’s motion.

Tory Lanez’s Case May Continue With Another Delay As Megan Thee Stallion Moves On