“I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta And Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence.”
The defense team will argue for a new trial on May 8 while family and friends fuel his fight for freedom. The Canadian rapper continued his attack on the prosecution, adding:
“For 3 years the prosecution has manipulated a false narrative, that has left me with no choice but to expose, and make aware, the practices, the behind door deals, and the unjust system used to illegally convict me and countless other minorities.”
The notorious hot head concluded his statement asking the judge, “to do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”
The 30-year-old’s new attorneys, Mathew Barhoma and Jose Baez requested a new trial last month. They flagged evidence and witness testimony prejudicial to Lanez, including an IG post and pic of his gun tatt. ABC News reports the motion objected to forensic testing and noted Lanez’s right to select his counsel was violated.
“There is no substance” to the defense’s argument for a new trial, according to the prosecutor’s motion.
Tory Lanez’s Case May Continue With Another Delay As Megan Thee Stallion Moves On
Peterson is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in the pin for one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, toting a loaded handgun and having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
To some of his fans’ criticism, Lanez didn’t take the stand to defend the shooting allegations, which he later regretted. He pleads not guilty to all three charges.
This case has been the catalyst for conversation about society’s treatment of Black women. The public and Megan’s peers cracked jokes and immediately doubted when she gave her account of the incident. The Houstonite faced bitter and harsh criticism for sharing her story. Meg used the hate to highlight the need for the “Protect Black Women” movement, which addresses the dual battle of sexism and racism Black women face.
Many fans of Meg’s view Tory as a troll who should simply return to the Canadian bridge from which he crawled.
-
Video Surfaces Of 'Beef' Star David Choe Bragging About Alleged Rape Of A Black Woman 'For Shock Value'
-
Hazel E Gets Clowned Over Mother’s Crispety Crunchety Mac & Cheese, Sends Stale Shade To Unbothered Countess Vaughn
-
Jokes or Shade? Tiffany Haddish Called Out For Comments About Common And Jennifer Hudson, Confirms New Bitcoin Boo
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Blacked Out: Nick Cannon Thinks 'Black Women Are Upset' With Him Amid LaNisha Cole Reacting To Him Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Straaaaaait 'Deadbeat Clown': Erica Mena Shades Safaree For Gifting Amara La Negra's Twins Rolexes After 'Only Buying Balloons' For Their Kids
-
Rocky's Redeemer: LaTocha Scott Sets The Record Straight About 'Open Marriage' & Alleged Funny Money After 'Queens Of R&B' Finale
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.