Bossip Video
Tory Lanez writes an open letter to District Attorney George Gascón, claiming he was “robbed and deprived of a fair trial” in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. 
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of shooting Meg after leaving Kylie Jenner’s pool party in 2020. Peterson released the explosive letter on Instagram on Friday. He says he was “wrongfully convicted” and blamed his conviction on “suppressed evidence.” 
The “Say It” singer’s explicitly accused  Deputy D.A. Kathy Ta and Alex Bott of suppressing evidence that could have proven his innocence. The entertainer’s stance is that of a victim whose race is responsible for this gross injustice.

“I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta And Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence.”

The defense team will argue for a new trial on May 8 while family and friends fuel his fight for freedom. The Canadian rapper continued his attack on the prosecution, adding:

“For 3 years the prosecution has manipulated a false narrative, that has left me with no choice but to expose, and make aware, the practices, the behind door deals, and the unjust system used to illegally convict me and countless other minorities.”

The notorious hot head concluded his statement asking the judge, “to do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”

The 30-year-old’s new attorneys, Mathew Barhoma and Jose Baez requested a new trial last month.  They flagged evidence and witness testimony prejudicial to Lanez, including an IG post and pic of his gun tatt. ABC News reports the motion objected to forensic testing and noted Lanez’s right to select his counsel was violated.

“There is no substance” to the defense’s argument for a new trial, according to the prosecutor’s motion.

Tory Lanez’s Case May Continue With Another Delay As Megan Thee Stallion Moves On

The entertainer’s legal team plans to file a supplemental response to the motion on May 1, further delaying his looming sentencing. If the judge denies the motion, Lanez can expect sentencing within 30 days of the new May 8 hearing date.

Peterson is facing up to 22 years and 8 months in the pin for one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, toting a loaded handgun and having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

To some of his fans’ criticism, Lanez didn’t take the stand to defend the shooting allegations, which he later regretted. He pleads not guilty to all three charges.

This case has been the catalyst for conversation about society’s treatment of Black women. The public and Megan’s peers cracked jokes and immediately doubted when she gave her account of the incident. The Houstonite faced bitter and harsh criticism for sharing her story. Meg used the hate to highlight the need for the “Protect Black Women” movement, which addresses the dual battle of sexism and racism Black women face.

For nearly 3 years, this case dragged out. Prosecutor Alexander Bott said outside the courtroom Monday that Megan is”anticipating sentencing” and “wants closure in this portion of her life.”

Many fans of Meg’s view Tory as a troll who should simply return to the Canadian bridge from which he crawled.

Categories: Court Case
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.