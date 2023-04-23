Bossip Video

The grandson of Andrew Lester, the white Kansas City man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl says he “wasn’t shocked” because Lester “holds racist tendencies.”

On Thursday, Klint Ludwig shared his feelings with CNN about his 84-year-old grandfather. Ludwig explained, “

The warning signs were there. I wasn’t shocked when I heard the news, I believe he held – holds – racist tendencies and beliefs.”

However, his big brother Daniel disagrees, asserting race did not play a role in their grandfather’s shooting of Ralph at his front door.

Police arrested the shady shooter, but Lester is a free man after posting a $200,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to 2 felony charges — armed criminal action and first-degree assault on Wednesday.

The trigger-happy elder will appear back in court on June 1.

Ralph was instructed to pick up his siblings on April 13, but accidentally went to the wrong address. The teenager journeyed to 1100 NE 115th Street instead of 1100 NE 115th Terrace. After simply ringing his shooter’s doorbell, bullets pierced him in the head and arm.

According to a probable cause document obtained by CNN, there were no words exchanged before Lester released the shots through a locked glass door. He claimed he was "scared to death" of Ralph due to his size. The boy's aunt reported him to be less than 6 feet tall and small in size.