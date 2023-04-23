The grandson of Andrew Lester, the white Kansas City man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl says he “wasn’t shocked” because Lester “holds racist tendencies.”
On Thursday, Klint Ludwig shared his feelings with CNN about his 84-year-old grandfather. Ludwig explained, “
The warning signs were there. I wasn’t shocked when I heard the news, I believe he held – holds – racist tendencies and beliefs.”
However, his big brother Daniel disagrees, asserting race did not play a role in their grandfather’s shooting of Ralph at his front door.
Police arrested the shady shooter, but Lester is a free man after posting a $200,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to 2 felony charges — armed criminal action and first-degree assault on Wednesday.
The trigger-happy elder will appear back in court on June 1.
The bass clarinetist has been released from the hospital, although his family, who describes Ralph as a “musical genius,” said he faces a long road to recovery.
Daniel Ludwig believes his grandfather wouldn’t have fired his weapon at Ralph if he had not “gone for the door,” The Kansas City Star reported. Lester told the police he discharged his weapon when he saw the teen attempting to open the door by the handle, the probable cause document states.
The document also details Ralph’s account of never knocking on the door. The top bass Missouri clarinetist says he rang the doorbell and patiently waited before Lester appeared, immediately shooting him in the head.
As the talented musician lay helpless on the ground, his attacker fired another shot, landing in his arm.
Although the Ludwig brothers share different opinions about their grandfather, they both say the incident was unfortunate.
“It’s just sad and I wish it didn’t happen,” Daniel Ludwig lamented to The Star. “It seems like a bunch of mistakes in a row that resulted in a tragedy. I mean, a lot of mistakes all the way around, unfortunately.”
Nothing says “complexion for protection” like calling that shooting an innocent, unarmed victim twice “a bunch of mistakes.”
His younger brother, Klint, vehemently condemned his grandad’s actions stating, “I was disgusted. I thought it was terrible. We – myself and my family – stand with Ralph Yarl in seeking justice”. He added, “This is a horrible tragedy that never should have happened.”
Klint said, “It’s the right thing to do” when asked why he is speaking publicly against his grandfather. “People get away with killing unarmed, innocent Black people.”
“People need to speak out,” he contended, “not make any excuses for this kind of behavior and this violence.”
According to Klint, Lester has a history of making disparaging racial comments about Black people. He claims the racist elder consumes a steady stream of “fear and paranoia” the right-wing media spews. The younger brother says this rhetoric often “blares in his living room” and “only reinforces this negative view of minority groups,” CNN reports.
Klint also revealed he and his grandfather drifted apart in recent years. They clashed over Lester’s conspiracy theories about the election and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“He couldn’t handle being pushed back on, and at a certain point, we kind of lost touch,” Klint claims. “I think it was more of his choice than mine.”
Our prayers go out for Ralph’s continued recovery and, hopefully, a resounding return to his high school band.
