Power Book II: Ghost was on fire this week

After grieving the death of her sonphew Zeke, Monet Tejada finally got her revenge on the person responsible which turned out to be her longtime baby daddy/boo thang Lorenzo.

In a cold-blooded scene, Monet and her murder bang can be seen smirking after being alerted via text that Lorenzo is dead (or so we think) while PLAYING SPADES with the family. Look at her. Completely unbothered and at peace.

What’s most striking about this scene is Monet smiling (which only happens on the bluest moon) and Lorenzo getting knocked off in front of Zeke’s mural by the son of the man he killed years ago.

At some point, we knew Monet would find out Lorenzo killed Zeke but not from Lorenzo himself who made a massive tactical error by assuming that he could survive telling Monet the truth.

Now, he’s (allegedly) dead in a potentially devastating move that could turn the Tejada kids (especially Diana) against Monet and turn up the heat on the family.

“I don’t think she was truly paying attention to how important Lorenzo is in the family and to the kids,’ said showrunner Brett Mahoney in an interview with Pop Sugar. So taking him off the table certainly impacts the family but then the idea that she now has to keep this secret from her children is also something that impacts the family dynamic.”

Elsewhere in the Powerverse, Tariq continued his descent into yet another web of lies and deceit that won’t be easy to escape without him going full Ghost.

In this case, it’s his boo Effie who’s in danger after Lauren slips away from witness protection and shocks Tariq who thought she was dead the entire time.

Lauren tells Tariq that it was Effie who tried to kill her in a pivotal moment that will certainly end badly based on what we know about Power.

Now he knows the love of his life is alive, gave Effie the chance to confess, and knows the feds are building a case against him. This also the same look Ghost gave Tasha when got tired of her shit🤣 #PowerBookII #PowerBookIIGhost pic.twitter.com/zmImGJwU7O — Jaron💔🕊 (@409TexasBoii) April 14, 2023

She also reveals that the Feds are targeting him despite her insistence that it was Effie who tried (and failed) to kill her.

With Effie exposed and struggling to spill the beans about what she did to Lauren, it’s only a matter of time before Tariq takes her out. Or will he?

Based on Tariq’s face when she said ‘I love you’ back, it’s a wrap for Effie who may run to Cane for support or devise her own devious plot when she finds out that Tariq knows what she did last summer.

Also worth noting is Brayden proving he’s the weakest link which may put him in danger right along with Effie.

Do you think Tariq will take out Effie? If not, how do you think the rest of the season unfolds? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the latest episode on the flip.