Are you ready for The Equalizer 3?

Denzel Washington, 68, is back as former government assassin Robert McCall who finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed while struggling to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past.

Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Check out the action-packed trailer below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer 3 (in theaters September 1, 2023) also stars Dakota Fanning (reuniting with Denzel for the first time since 2014’s Man On Fire), David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, Sonia Ammar, and Eugenio Mastrandrea in the final chapter of the franchise.

Opening CinemaCon with a bang, Sony gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming blockbuster during a buzzy presentation with an appearance from Denzel, Dakota, and Antoine Fuqua.

‘I am just so exited to be here and to be a part of this film,’ said Fanning in an interview with EW. Getting to work with Denzel once is a dream come true and twice is… I don’t even know. [I’m] so blessed to be a part of this, and excited for you to see a sneak peek!’

The studio also dazzled the crowd with a first look at Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (in theaters June 2, 2023) and appearance from stars Shameik Moore, Issa Rae, and Hailee Steinfeld.