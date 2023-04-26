We’re super excited for today’s launch of our new web series Harsh Reality, hosted by Yung Joc and Jessie Woo.

In this episode, rapper Yung Joc and host Jessie Woo sit down with Tammy Rivera and London “Deelishis” Charles to discuss the ups, downs and impact reality television has had on their personal lives.

During her Harsh Reality interview, Deelishis reveals the true reason she signed up to be on “Flavor of Love” and details her sex life with Flavor Flav. Tammy Rivera also shares how she felt having her failed relationship with rapper Wacka Flocka play out in front of the world and what she said to her daughter when she revealed her sexuality. We’re giving you your favorite reality stars as you’ve never seen them before!

Check out Part 1 of this two-part episode:

We actually feel like we learned so much about Deelishis and Tammy. Don’t you? What do you think was the most interesting part? Were you surprised that Deelishis and Flav didn’t have sex? Or were you more shocked that Deelishis wanted to give him some? That was definitely an unexpected admission.

Stay tuned because we’ll be back for part two of Harsh Reality on Friday, April 28!