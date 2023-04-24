Another day, another Love Is Blind scandal, but this one centers around resurfaced tweets from what many would consider a shocking source.

Marshall Glaze has apologized and deleted his Twitter account amid backlash for disparaging tweets he previously wrote about Black women.

The LIB season four star’s tweets have been labeled as “colorist” and “anti-Black” by many fans of the franchise. The tweets became the subject of much scrutiny after screenshots of Glaze’s 2021 posts were shared by a Reddit user and the rhetoric was immediately deemed insensitive to Black women.

Moreover, many fans were shocked that their beloved Marshall could release such vitriol.

The 27-year-old apologized for his critical comments and explained why he chose to leave the posts on his profile citing the scandal that centered around his cousin Justin Glaze of The Bachelorette fame.

Just like Marshall, Justin was also condemned for “ignorant and hurtful” resurfaced tweets.

“I’m seeing a lot of my old tweets surface from years ago. This happens to pretty much everyone who goes into the public eye. It happened to my cousin and I knew it’d happen to me,” wrote Marshall.

“Let me be clear, like I said to someone earlier…things change. I was a sad teenager with a lot of issues when I tweeted a lot of that. I’ve grown and do not feel or think the same way.”

Marshall explained that “anyone with anything to hide would have gone back and deleted” the remarks, but that’s apparently just not him.

You probably should’ve deleted them, Playboy.

Marshall also claimed that he wanted to display his, “progression as an individual. As a human. Those old tweets are just my proof that I have evolved,” he stated.

“I thank God for the opportunity to be damaged, seek clarity and forgiveness, and develop into a better person,” wrote Marshall.

The problematic posts expressing his disdain for Black women and love for Latinas were made when the Love Is Blind star was around 15 to 18 years old. Many users also alleged that the tweets praising Latinas directly tied into Marshall falling in love blindly with his old flame, Jackelina Bonds, on the show.

“A group of sad Black girls that sit in a damn circle sharing their stories on why MEN ‘ain’t s***’,” he wrote in one tweet. “I’ll tell you, BLACK females. Why?” In another post, the Baltimore native wrote: “You walk into a restaurant and what do you see? A white couple, a Hispanic couple, an Asian couple, OH and a group of Black girls.” “Latina girls know how to treat their dude!” he added in another. “I want a Latina girlfriend, only so she could speak Spanish when we… Yea lol.”

Colourism and anti blackness is like a rite of passage for these lot. Spooky https://t.co/G6WnQVZf4J — Jas 💕 (@SymplyJas) April 21, 2023

Talk about cringey!

Marshall has released a second apology and this one includes shout-outs to Black women he feels he let down.

Hit the flip for that.