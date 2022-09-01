WELP, it’s official! Tyrese has to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson an eye-watering $10K a MONTH in child support for their 3-year-old daughter Soraya after three years of marriage.

The judgment was announced during a tense hearing in Fulton County, Georgia where Tyrese, who claimed that he’d experienced financial hardships, got spicy with Samantha’s lawyer. The lawyer claimed that Tyrese made $2 million in 2018 while suggesting that he wasn’t struggling financially at all.

“Sir, I’m asking you because I don’t do the CFO thing,” snapped Tyrese at the attorney according to TMZ, adding, “Here’s a question to you, smart person” before being cut off by Judge Kevin M. Farmer who scolded him for his behavior.

“You don’t ask any questions!” shouted the judge who threatened to hold the actor/singer in contempt if he pulled that type of stunt again. “That’s not how this works!”

Judge Farmer went on to order the Fast & Furious star to pay $10,690/month that he framed as an investment in the entertainer’s daughter’s future.

#Tyrese is ordered to pay $10k a month in #childsupport for 3-year-old daughter pic.twitter.com/XgAAs7IGnR — Virtual Celebrity News Network (@ddukelantern) August 31, 2022

“This is not a punishment for you.. put that money where it belongs, in the child!” said Farmer.

For those keeping count at home, Tyrese owes his ex-wife a lump sum of $169K since she filed for divorce back in 2020 on top of the $10K/month going forward. The lump sum was initially $209K before the judge knocked it down to $169K upon noticing that Tyrese had still been paying Samantha’s Land Rover car note, adds TMZ.

Oh, but there’s more. Tyrese is also paying $10,690/month for his teenage daughter Shayla who he shares with ex-wife Norma Mitchell. Whew!

Luckily for him, no spousal support will have to be paid to Samantha Gibson.

This comes after his grammatically chaotic meltdown on Instagram where he revealed that his now ex-boo Zelie Timothy didn’t want to settle down while pleading for God to free him from her

“devilish allure.”

That boy hurt pic.twitter.com/Axaa9apFRy — Wells P (@Wells_P) July 7, 2022

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……… I HAVE SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO…….. I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified nw and wasn’t ready to be married…”

In now-deleted posts, the 43-year-old actor/singer rambled about everything from a woman he claims Zelie was seeing behind his back to DJ Envy being an “honorable good good man” with

“Puerto Rican facial hairs trimmed to perfection.”

Whether any of this is true or not, we have no idea, but it’s clear he’s GOING THROUGH IT.

#TSRBreakUps: Oop! Looks like #TyreseGibson and #ZelieTimothy have ended their romantic relationship! Tyrese broke the news on Instagram with multiple posts claiming to be single. pic.twitter.com/1VSx7P7dYk — Theeshaderoomed (@Theeshaderoomed) July 7, 2022

This latest Instagram meltdown comes just months after Tyrese declared that Zelie is the “love of his life” while baecationing in Europe.

You may also recall Tyrese posting himself shaving her hooha on Instagram because, LOVE.

