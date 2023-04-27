Better Gift Shop has launched its latest collaboration with hockey brand Sherwood via an arcade pop-up in Toronto.
One of the most talked about collaborations last year came during the NBA’s All-Star weekend when Better Gift Shop’s collaboration with Beats was spotted all over the NBA and social media. If you weren’t familiar with Better, after All-Star weekend you were put on notice.
Now Better Gift Shop is back with its latest collaboration with hockey brand Sherwood. The collaboration draws inspiration from the Chinatown neighborhood of the brand’s flagship store in downtown Toronto. Showcased throughout the collaboration is a lion graphic which is a nod to the local Hong Luck Kung Fu Club. Items in this collection include a hoodie, baseball cap, t-shirt, and of course a jersey. Prices will continue to be affordable ranging from $50-$250.
All items are available for purchase at BetterGiftShop.com as well as Better™ Gift Shop’s Toronto store, Dover Street Market, Comme Des Garçons, Concepts, and other select global boutiques, reports a press release. To kick off the collection Better and Sherwood hosted a hockey arcade at their Chinatown flagship store. Included in the arcade were bubble hockey tables and an NHL 23 competition. The celebration continued with a pop-up rink experience at the iconic Rendezviews in downtown Toronto which also coincided with the Maple Leaf’s round-one playoff game. The event brought hockey fans together to celebrate the sport and shop the new collection.
-
Video Surfaces Of 'Beef' Star David Choe Bragging About Alleged Rape Of A Black Woman 'For Shock Value'
-
#FlexExcellence: Tammy Rivera, Monica, Dr. Heavenly & Erica Dixon Send Their Celebrity Seeds Off To Prom In Style
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Jokes or Shade? Tiffany Haddish Called Out For Comments About Common And Jennifer Hudson, Confirms New Bitcoin Boo
-
Kylie Jenner Klaims It’s A ‘Misconception’ That She’s Had ‘So Much Surgery’ On Her Face, Kauses Kosmetic Kommotion Akross Internet
-
Blacked Out: Nick Cannon Thinks 'Black Women Are Upset' With Him Amid LaNisha Cole Reacting To Him Forgetting Their Daughter Onyx
-
Straaaaaait 'Deadbeat Clown': Erica Mena Shades Safaree For Gifting Amara La Negra's Twins Rolexes After 'Only Buying Balloons' For Their Kids
-
Riding Dirty: Stevie J. Ordered To Return Faith Evans' $164K Mercedes After Joyriding To Coachella
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.