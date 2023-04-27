Bossip Video

Better Gift Shop has launched its latest collaboration with hockey brand Sherwood via an arcade pop-up in Toronto.

One of the most talked about collaborations last year came during the NBA’s All-Star weekend when Better Gift Shop’s collaboration with Beats was spotted all over the NBA and social media. If you weren’t familiar with Better, after All-Star weekend you were put on notice.

Now Better Gift Shop is back with its latest collaboration with hockey brand Sherwood. The collaboration draws inspiration from the Chinatown neighborhood of the brand’s flagship store in downtown Toronto. Showcased throughout the collaboration is a lion graphic which is a nod to the local Hong Luck Kung Fu Club. Items in this collection include a hoodie, baseball cap, t-shirt, and of course a jersey. Prices will continue to be affordable ranging from $50-$250.

All items are available for purchase at BetterGiftShop.com as well as Better™ Gift Shop’s Toronto store, Dover Street Market, Comme Des Garçons, Concepts, and other select global boutiques, reports a press release. To kick off the collection Better and Sherwood hosted a hockey arcade at their Chinatown flagship store. Included in the arcade were bubble hockey tables and an NHL 23 competition. The celebration continued with a pop-up rink experience at the iconic Rendezviews in downtown Toronto which also coincided with the Maple Leaf’s round-one playoff game. The event brought hockey fans together to celebrate the sport and shop the new collection.