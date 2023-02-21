Yay Sports! Janelle Monáe Had A Timeeee At 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Janelle Monáe Had A Timeeee At 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Yay sports!

2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game

All eyes were on Janelle Monáe at NBA All-Star weekend in Utah where the singer/songwriter/actress stole the show with her good vibes, carefree energy, and skywalking style.

2023 NBA All Star - Ruffles Celebrity Game

Channeling Space Jam‘s Lola Bunny, Monáe had a blast during the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game as her team’s secret weapon who spread good energy despite getting her only shot blocked by former NFL superstar Calvin Johnson.

She also slayed in a curve-caressing Mugler bodysuit (Mugler Monáe!) during her halftime performance at the NBA All-Star game.

Only she could float into the clouds and pull off customized big BLUE boots.

Other stars in Salt Lake City included Usher, Floyd Mayweather, Jonathan Majors, Rick Ross, Chris Tucker, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Gabrielle Union, Burna Boy, Tems, and many more who appeared to enjoy the festivities as much as one can in Utah.

There also was the unexpected rise of Mac McClung who put on a show as the most unlikely winner of the slam dunk contest since Spud Webb in 1986.

The high-flying guard only had TWO games of NBA experience under his belt during short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. Now, he’s the hottest name in the league after wowing the crowd with his dazzling array of dunks.

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious tweets, memes, and GIF reactions to McClung’s pleasantly surprising victory that trended the entire weekend.

What was your fave Janelle Monáe moment of the weekend? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Janelle Monáe winning All-Star weekend on the flip.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment
