Yay Sports! Janelle Monáe Had A Timeeee At 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend
All eyes were on Janelle Monáe at NBA All-Star weekend in Utah where the singer/songwriter/actress stole the show with her good vibes, carefree energy, and skywalking style.
Channeling Space Jam‘s Lola Bunny, Monáe had a blast during the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game as her team’s secret weapon who spread good energy despite getting her only shot blocked by former NFL superstar Calvin Johnson.
She also slayed in a curve-caressing Mugler bodysuit (Mugler Monáe!) during her halftime performance at the NBA All-Star game.
Janelle Monae, Lord have mercy 😳 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kLMWae5idW
— Reg Wilding (@RFWilding) February 20, 2023
Only she could float into the clouds and pull off customized big BLUE boots.
Other stars in Salt Lake City included Usher, Floyd Mayweather, Jonathan Majors, Rick Ross, Chris Tucker, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Gabrielle Union, Burna Boy, Tems, and many more who appeared to enjoy the festivities as much as one can in Utah.
Chuck on SLC: "These people going to heaven. Ain't nothing to do in this boring-ass city."
Shaq: "I never ate so much room service in my life."pic.twitter.com/lFRE0aTyrq
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 20, 2023
There also was the unexpected rise of Mac McClung who put on a show as the most unlikely winner of the slam dunk contest since Spud Webb in 1986.
Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest
Tap the glass over 2 people: 50
360 windmill: 49.8
Double Pump Reverse: 50
540!!!: 50
And made every dunk on the first try
SHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest" pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023
The high-flying guard only had TWO games of NBA experience under his belt during short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. Now, he’s the hottest name in the league after wowing the crowd with his dazzling array of dunks.
These reactions to Mac McClung's dunks tonight 🤣#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/MHBEWQ9nN8
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023
Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious tweets, memes, and GIF reactions to McClung’s pleasantly surprising victory that trended the entire weekend.
Mac Mcclung deserves a full time nba contract for stealing gabrielle union from Dwayne wade during the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/p5QoG7HXj6
— John (@iam_johnw) February 19, 2023
What was your fave Janelle Monáe moment of the weekend? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Janelle Monáe winning All-Star weekend on the flip.
Janelle Monáe was truly THEEE moment at NBA all star weekend pic.twitter.com/kP8ocCJPnk
— 🍑 (@PEACHYBLACKG0RL) February 21, 2023
Warming up to your own song >>>@JanelleMonae | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1uqEns7SAK
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2023
— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 19, 2023
Dwyane Wade letting Janelle Monae know that their playing offense 😅 pic.twitter.com/lEYfuYY2UG
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCP) February 18, 2023
.@JanelleMonae's pep talk pic.twitter.com/x3PNvRSnMq
— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) February 18, 2023
