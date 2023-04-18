Bossip Video

Rapper and star of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, Tobe Nwigwe rocked Coachella 2023 with help of his co-star Optimus Prime.

Musician Tobe Nwigwe is a man of many talents and this summer will extend his resume by co-starring in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The latest installment in the Transformers franchise will roll into theaters on June 9th, 2023. In addition to Optimus Prime and his fellow Autobots, the movie will also star Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Pete Davidson, and more.

While Bumblebee re-introduced the audiences to the Autobots and Decepticons, Rise of the Beasts will introduce not just the Maximals and Predacons, but also the Terrorcons. This film is expected to draw influence from the Beast Wars episode of the animated Transformers TV series. It will also be about prehistoric animals traveling through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.

With the movie finished Tobe is back to hitting stages and putting on amazing shows across the globe. This weekend he performed in the southern California desert as part of the 2023 Coachella lineup. Every year artists bring out surprise acts to help with their show but Tobe switched it up and set the bar high. He opened his show alongside his co-star and leader of the Autobots Optimus Prime. Metro Boomin’s Coachella set had tons of surprises but Optimus Prime at Coachella has to be competition for the best surprise guest.

You can watch a snippet of Optimus and Tobe at Coachella below.