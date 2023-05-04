Red Bull Dance Your Style was recently charmed by a high-energy city and competitors detailed their hometown’s attention-grabbing club culture.

As previously reported the premier international street dance competition made its Baltimore debut at Rams Head Live and former Queen of Baltimore, Queen Stylz, was victorious.

BOSSIP watched as Stlyz slayed her competition round after round during 1:1 battles and in between, audiences enjoyed performances from fellow masters of the Baltimore club scene.

A legendary showcase presented by Bmore Than Dance and produced by Neek B featured performances from TSR Dance Group…

Kai McFly and Henny Hardaway…

and TSU Terry founded TSU Dance Crew.

The Baltimore crews didn’t just make a splash in their hometown that night, however, several of the Baltimoreans continue to catch the attention of people nationwide.

Most recently, DaBaby posted a duet with TSU Dance Crew members Shaggy, TSU Flash, and McLovin’ (a finalist in the competition) crazy leg dancing to a snippet of his new track “Shake Sumn.”

The post is currently at over 3 million views and people are enamored by what they’ve seen.

Hi-key the Baltimore dancers are restoring Dababy’s career — Katie (@KurvyKatie) May 3, 2023

i love that baltimore dababy dance😂 — CUNTY (@kiyonnalafiyae) May 1, 2023

Baltimore got Dababy back lit😂😂 — Luh Rod (@visualsbyrod) May 1, 2023

Before the TikTok and before Red Bull Dance Your Style performance, TSU Flash, one of the six original members of the crew, told BOSSIP that the group has grown from being an underground cult-like sensation to preservers of B-More Club Culture.

“We can say we were some of the pioneers to kind of push it on social media,” said Flash. “Before social media, we began to take it on ourselves and travel, teach events, classes, anything you can name—we would slide in our Baltimore Club set. It became, bigger and more influenced,” he added. “And I can probably say as of today, it’s a worldwide national thing now as far as Baltimore Club music and Baltimore dance.”

He’s also glad that the world is seeing more of the positive attributes embedded in his hometown’s fabric.

“[Baltimore is] very culture oriented,” said Flash. “Besides the negative things you can hear, there is a lot of positive light that needs to be shone. So that’s why we are excited that something like Red Bull is here.”

His love for B-More is reflective of that Monae Maiden, aka Queen Stylz who made her city proud by being victorious during Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Just like Flash, the 2013 winner of the Queen of Baltimore competition reflected to BOSSIP about her city.

Hit the flip for what she said.