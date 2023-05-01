Bossip Video

An NFL star suffered an unthinkable tragedy this weekend after his 2-year-old daughter died after drowning.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Shaquil Barrett and his family are mourning the passing of his two-year-old daughter Arrayah after she drowned in the family pool just a few days after her birthday.

The news was confirmed via TMZ and through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who issued a statement regarding the tragedy.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Police confirmed Shaquil’s daughter was taken to a local hospital Sunday morning after a call came in for a child who had fallen into the water.

Sadly, shortly after receiving medical attention and life-saving measures, Arrayah was pronounced dead. The police investigation is ongoing but the incident doesn’t appear to be of a suspicious nature.

Barrett has yet to issue a statement, but he recently celebrated his baby girl’s second birthday on April 19th with a touching Instagram post.

The linebacker and his wife, who wed in 2012, are also parents to Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.

Our thought and prayers are with the Barrett family during this difficult time.