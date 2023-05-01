Bossip Video

Ralph Yarl isn’t just being invited to the White House, celebs are extending invites to the Kansas teen too.

Yarl, who was shot in the head and the arm by 84-year-old Andrew Lester when he accidentally rang the wrong doorbell, has been invited by Alicia Keys to attend her concert.

TMZ reports that Yarl family attorney Lee Merritt confirmed that Keys invited the 16-year-old to attend her concert scheduled in Kansas this July. Not only that but Merritt says that Jay Z’s Roc Nation also reached out to Yarl and said they want to help out too, “in any way possible.”

The news comes amid the teen’s GoFundMe surpassing $3.4 million raised ahead of it being used as a trust fund. It also comes as his health continues to be on the mend.

KCTV reports that Yarl is continuing his recovery at home with help from medical professionals in his family who are taking care of him.

The family has also hired a trauma-informed psychologist and therapist to work with him, and despite debilitating headaches after being shot in the head, he’s doing well, reports the outlet.

“He has more good days vs. bad days,” the teen’s aunt shared on social media. “Ralph is currently experiencing many intense headaches, which can sometimes be debilitating. However, he is a fighter and often does not complain. Ralph hopes he will get clearance to play bass clarinet again soon.”

We’re sending continued best wishes to Ralph Yarl amid his recovery.