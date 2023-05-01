Bossip Video

It’s the first Monday in May, and that means it’s almost Met Gala o’clock! Ahead of BOSSIP’s coverage for fashion’s biggest night, here’s what to expect for the 2023 Met Gala.

Tonight a passion for fashion takes over New York City for the Met Gala. Every year, it challenges the biggest names in entertainment to rock show-stopping styles with a new theme.

The glitz and glamour are for a good cause to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. Fashionable favorites like Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Zendaya regularly top the list of stars to watch for their head-turning takes on the annual theme.

The Met Gala 2023 Theme Is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”

This year’s theme is an homage to controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld. He died in 2019 at the age of 85, but his prolific work for more than 50 years continues to influence the industry.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with Lagerfeld’s name, his artistic impact is hard to miss. The German designer made his mark with luxury brands like Balmain, Chanel, and Fendi, in addition to his own label.

Lagerfeld’s chameleon-like creations evolved with the times. The designer embodied contradictions, like S-curves and straight lines or gold-spun gowns and plastic, that should serve as interesting inspiration for tonight’s looks.

Past themes include “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” last year, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

The Highly Anticipated 2023 Met Gala Guests

Michaela Coel is expected to attend as one of the co-chairs of the exhibition.

Lala Anthony will serve as one of the co-hosts on Vogue’s live stream.

The guest list is typically top secret, but celebs can’t help but drop hints before the big night. Rihanna stepped out in vintage Chanel, starting the fashion showcase early.

Cardi B and Offset were also spotted in NYC with enough Chanel drip to drown.

Super stylish star Janelle Monáe promised People that her 2023 look will be “an experience” that “you have to watch.” Monáe walked in Lagerfeld’s final Chanel show shortly after his death in 2019 and always serves drama on the red carpet.

Newcomer Ice Spice will make her Met Gala debut this year. According to TMZ, she will attend as a special guest of the legendary Anna Wintour. Expect to see the rising star strut in custom Balmain for the special occasion.

Speaking of Balmain, there are whispers that recent Renaissance Couture collaborator Beyoncé is coming.

The collection designer Olivier Rousteing and Beyoncé’s stylist Marni Senofonte are reportedly both in NYC in time for the Met Gala. And now we wait to hopefully see the stunning looks inspired by Renaissance in person.

Doja Cat seemed to tease a Met Gala look in the works by posting a mannequin with her name on it.

Kim Kardashian confirmed she will attend with and at least one of her siblings. That will most likely be model Kendall Jenner, who previously worked with Lagerfeld.

Rita Ora also confirmed on IG that she’s been busy with “met fittings” in NYC.

Fans also hope to see Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj join the fashion festivities.

Tune in to the 2023 Met Gala tonight on the Vogue live stream starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.