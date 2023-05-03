Bossip Video

It’s been a sweet week for Kandi “Worldwide” Burruss as she’s being recognized for her continued contributions to the arts and racking up two big nominations within 24 hours.

The Grammy winner/ Real Housewife of Atlanta with a long list of accolades now may be able to add a Tony and an Emmy award to her repertoire.

On Monday, Kandi, 46, told her followers that she’s been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia, a project she admitted she didn’t previously share that she was involved in.

After telling her followers that she’d been “screaming all morning”, Kandi shared the good news and noted that she was hopeful that the Emmy nom would be followed up by a Tommy nomination.

“I got an Emmy nomination y’all! It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” Kandi revealed. “Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow, as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow.”

Luckily for Kandi, her hopes came to fruition the following day, as she and her husband, Todd Tucker, were nominated for a Tony Award for their Broadway show, The Piano Lesson, receiving a nom in the “Best Revival of a Play” category.

Todd took to Instagram to share his excitement and praise his wife for potentially being on her way to EGOT status, someone who’s an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner.

“Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! [Kandi] you[’re] on your way to that EGOT. What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!”

Kandi also shared the good news on her own page and celebrated not only the nomination but The Piano Lesson being the highest-grossing August Wilson play in history.

“Y’all I’ve been screaming [and] praising God all morning! Wow! Just wow!” wrote Kandi. “We got the Tony nomination yall! I’ve been praying for this. To share this moment with my husband is just awesome.”

The #RHOA star continued,

“[Brian Moreland]!!!!!!! You’re the man! Sonia Friedman [and] Tom Kirdhay let’s go! And to [LaTanya Richardson Jackson] I absolutely love you! Thanks so much for everything! Congratulations [Samuel L. Jackson] on your nomination! To our whole [The Piano Lesson] family I love y’all! Let’s take it all the way home!”

Todd also shared his excitement for the production’s recognition and reminisced on his first introduction to theatre.

“When this project came to @kandi and I, I was so excited as my first Broadway experience my MOM took me to see August Wilson’s “Fences” with James Earl Jones. I feel so blessed that we have been nominated. Just a kid from the Bronx!”

If Kandi were to reach EGOT status she’d join the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, and Viola Davis, the only other Black women who have ever reached the celebrated achievement.

Fans will have to wait until award season to see what unfolds, but you can catch Kandi on the small screen this Sunday for the season 15 premiere of #RHOA at 8/7c on Bravo.