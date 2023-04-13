Bossip Video

Another day, another batch of #RHOA rumors about the show’s forthcoming season.

As previously reported in season 15 all of the full-time housewives will return alongside newbie Courtney Rhodes, and friend of the show Monyetta Shaw.

A trailer also showed several clashes including one between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton. Last season the two bumped heads over numerous things including Marlo alleging that Kandi “takes care of” her husband Todd Tucker.

Now it looks like their beef will continue to play out in season 15.

Kandi And Marlo Will Reportedly Continue To Clash In #RHOA Season 15

Bravo insider/celebrity blogger B. Scott was a recent guest host on The Breakfast Club and shared alleged details about the ongoing issues between the housewives.

According to Scott, Kandi, and Marlo will clash over the shooting that took place at Kandi’s Old Lady Gang restaurant and Kandi will retaliate by bringing up an allegation that a woman allegedly committed suicide after being slashed in the face by Marlo.

“They got real low,” said B. Scott.

RadarOnline reports that Marlo was first arrested for aggravated battery with great bodily injury and harm with a deadly weapon on May 26, 1999. Hampton acknowledged and spoke on her history of arrests, and said she was shocked that was being linked to the woman’s death that happened multiple years later.

This season she will also be seen bonding with her love interest, Scottley Innis over their jail stints.

#RHOA Season 15 Will Allegedly Have A Secret Recording Scandal

In addition to that Kandi Vs. Marlo tidbit, B. Scott also alleged that there will be yet another #RHOA secret recording scandal.

Back in season 12 “#Snakegate” happened amid an allegation that there was a recording of Cynthia Bailey blasting her friend NeNe Leakes.

Now allegedly another secret recording will surface, this time about two#RHOA stars sharing a smooch.

“In Portugal, there is a recording,” said B. Scott on The Breakfast Club. “One housewife recorded another housewife having a discussion about this housewife kissing another woman on the show.”

Oh, boy.

What do YOU think about these #RHOA rumors?

Will YOU be tuning in when #RHOA returns Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo?