An official autopsy is confirming that Tyre Nichols “died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma.” Not only that, but it’s also completely dispelling allegations that he was “drunk” the January night he was brutalized by Memphis police officers.

ABC News reports that the medical examiner’s official autopsy confirmed that blunt force trauma caused Nichols’ January death. The autopsy also showed that his blood alcohol level was .049 noting that it was “well less than the legal limit to drive.”

That news is a relief to Nichols’ mother who said that first responders told her her son was drunk and high, something she never believed.

As previously reported the Nichols family did their own independent autopsy in January which revealed that he died as a result of “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

Nichols’ family attorneys said Wednesday that the contents of the medical examiner’s report are “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.”

“Video of this killing stunned the world, and we are once again stunned to see it put into words by the medical examiner, Tyre suffered blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and extremities by Memphis Police,” said attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci. “The utter brutality of the deadly beating that Tyre suffered is once again highlighted in these official autopsy results – no part of this young man was spared as he was tortured to death by these officers.”

The autopsy also notes that in addition to suffering blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso, and extremities, Nichols had multiple cortical contusions and several instances of hemorrhages throughout his body including of the brain.

You can see the official autopsy report for yourself here.