Jay Ellis Explains Underwear Audition Experience That Ended His Modeling Career As ‘Not What The Ancestors Struggled For’

Did y’all know Jay Ellis had a brief career as a model?

Nasty Underwear Audition Ended Jay Ellis’ Modeling Career

Brief being the operative word! Actor Jay Ellis makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, February 17. The “Somebody I Used To Know” actor then talks about his modeling past and shares why he quit in the middle of an underwear model casting call.

Check out the clip below:





Play



First of all — imagine living in a house with 15 other men. That’s just crazy. Especially with the age range of 17-35. Y’all folks with modeling dreams really get TRIED in every way possible. Secondly, we’re glad he had the good sense to NOT put on some dirty drawls AFTER 25 other guys. Can you imagine how a casting director would get fried for trying that in this day and age?

Also, we love how EVERY interview Jay Ellis does asks him about his Italian wedding.

Hit the flip for more from Jay’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”