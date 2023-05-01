Bossip Video

Da Brat and Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart recently revealed that their baby boy will be biracial and offered a detailed (and quite comical) explanation as to why.

The couple, like many women seeking donor insemination, were shocked at the lack of Black candidates to choose from and Brat told The Root that after scouring a few thousand potentials, their options were few and far between.

According to the raptress, 49, after eliminating several potential donors based on information revealed in Judy’s genetic screening, 300 options remained and only one was Black.

Unfortunately, the single African American candidate wasn’t exactly what Brat was seeking in the looks department.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket. I was like, “I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice,” she told The Root, something she reiterated on the latest season of Brat Loves Judy.

She added that the selected donor is tall and attractive and his genes should mesh well with her wife, Judy’s.

“Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn’t Black. But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

Black men account for fewer than 2% of sperm donors at cryobanks, leaving Black women’s eggs scrambling for worthy candidates.

The entertainer and her entrepreneur spouse are open books about their baby-making journey and shared more about their pregnancy on social media. The two hosted an IG Live on April 28 and discussed their IVF experience.

“We wanted to encourage people who believe in these myths that you’re too old [to conceive],” Judy said. “A lot of this stuff we didn’t know until we got into the process. We didn’t know that the egg quality diminishes at a certain age. The 41-year-old continued, “We learned so much and just wanted to bring it to the forefront so more women could be educated and not discouraged.”

The compassionate couple also discussed the $10,000 grant they will award to one lucky woman for her own treatment.

As previously reported, their path to procreation hasn’t been an easy one as they both were hospitalized due to IVF complications.

The couple detailed the scary moments to Tamron Hall during an emotional interview.

“…I was hospitalized with blood clots,” said Judy. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together. So we want it to be, you know, we wanted, we want some of me, some of her. So we both had to go through different things to make it happen. This has been a journey.”

The couple divulges more of their donor daddy diary and the emotionally arduous IVF process in the newest season of their reality show Brat Loves Judy which premiered on April 27.

Although Da Brat is no stranger to reality television as she appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop and The Surreal Life, she was hesitant to make her private life public.

“I never minded being a person on the show, but I never dug deep into my life at all,” the “Ghetto Love” rapper said. “It wasn’t a big deal until we had our first argument in Season 1, and I was like, ‘I ain’t doing this shit!’ I don’t like being vulnerable on tv.”

Judy, on the other hand, wanted the cameras to capture their relationship authentically.

“I wanted to make sure we were being transparent on the show. And we can also show the resolve. You know, it’s getting ugly now, but it’s not going to stay ugly,” she explained.

The Kaleidoscope founder has three children from a prior relationship, but kids weren’t initially a part of Da Brat’s life plan. She told PEOPLE after falling in love with Judy,

“I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

And after years of failed attempts, the pair proudly announced their pregnancy with a maternity shoot in February, and their gender reveal quickly followed in March. The reality stars also celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary the same month.

Most recently, they celebrated Season 4 of Brat Loves Judy during a colorfully classy premiere at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta.

The big bash was attended by Mona Scott Young, Ty Young, Mimi Faust, Trina Braxton, Derek J and Morning Hustle host Lore’l.

Congrats once again to the legendary rapper and the million-dollar CEO on their “Baby Brat” to-be.

The new season of Brat Loves Judy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.