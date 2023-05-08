Bossip Video

Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is back in jail on gun possession charges after he previously took a plea deal.

The YSL RICO case is just getting underway in Fulton County, Georgia and 14 of the 28 associates, including Gunna, have been released and given various amounts of probation. This lucky turn of events would keep most out of trouble for the foreseeable future, but for one of them, that’s not the case.

According to TMZ, Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is back behind bars not even six months after accepting a plea.

Police report that on Thursday, May, 4, they pulled over Unfoonk, born Quantavious Grier, for a traffic stop and reported smelling marijuana. Upon searching Unfook’s vehicle, they also reportedly found a firearm. Documents reveal he was cited for criminal street gang activity, improper window, and a seat belt violation. As you can imagine, this latest run-in with the police could certainly violate his probation.

In December of 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Unfoonk’s sentence was 12 years but he pled down to 10 years probation with 2 years commuted and 750 hours of community service.

This story is still developing…