At 20 weeks pregnant, Chrisean Rock opened up about becoming a mother with or without Blueface, who says he doesn’t care about her “sob story.”

The Crazy In Love stars are no longer in love, but their dynamic still seems toxic. Chrisean is ready to change her life, sharing her softer side as she prepares for the new arrival. However, Blue responded with reminders that he’s “cryp” cold-blooded as ever.

The Baddies West star posted an update on social media with a video of her getting an ultrasound. Surrounded by cameras from the Zeus Network, Chrisean’s mother, sister and Blue supported her through the emotional appointment. The mom-to-be “instantly fell in love” when she saw the baby’s face and heard the heartbeat for the first time.

Chrisean Rock Shares Footage Getting An Ultrasound At Her Doctor’s Appointment

“Sheesh, I’m 20 weeks already, but when I seen the face of what was growing inside of me, I had to pray the fear away of being a mommy,” wrote Chrisean. “I’m currently documenting with @thezeusnetwork. And it’s super overwhelming because this pregnancy was planned, but now he don’t see a future with me anymore. “We both done things to each other that we lost trust so [when] I was left with option aborting, I was surprised I’m that far along that it’s no turning back from being a mommy. I instantly fell in love wen I saw the face n heard the heart beat…” Chrisean added.

The “It’s A Vibe” rapper reflected on her painful past, finding the strength to move forward and her determination to be there for her child.

“The bad thoughts like “I don’t want to be rock anymore, I don’t want to be famous, I F’cked up, I should have stayed in school but I had to separate my heartbreak from the biggest thing that I prayed for in the beginning. I’m not gonna move out of fear. I’m ok with moving on. I’m ok with letting go [of] anything that’s not for me,” the 22-year-old said.

It sounds like motherhood inspired “DaBigBaby” to grow up fast in a short amount of time. No matter how much love she may have for Blue, Chrisean is choosing herself and her child.

“Having a child won’t stop me from making money, learning, developing more love and time for myself. I don’t need a dollar from anyone to be here for this child. I’m blessed and highly favored, so that’s the only thing that matters right now,” she continued. “I can’t wait to show my journey through the ups n downs in this experience. Through it all I’m gone win,” the influencer declared.

Blueface Responds To Chrisean’s “Sob Story” That She’s Willing To Move On

On the heels of Chrisean’s emotional post, Blue went online to antagonize her in a series of tweets. He announced that he didn’t care for her “sob story.”

Adding, that she “knew what time it was when she clocked in. Clock in or clock out, I love all my hoes,” wrote Blueface.

The “Thottiana” rapper may be back to his old habits of trolling online, but Chrisean is clearly turning over a new leaf for her baby’s future. Her mindset is probably for the best considering how Blue reacted to her when she told him that she was pregnant.

As BOSSIP previously reported, he immediately demanded a DNA test, trolled Chrisean online and even stabbed the cake she gave him announcing that they’re expecting a child together.