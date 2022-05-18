Amber Ali Retracts Lawsuit Against Joseline Hernandez And Zeus Network

‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Reality Star Amber Ali is tossing out her $25 million lawsuit against the show’s creator Joseline Hernandez, her producer boyfriend Balistic Beats, and the series’ network Zeus.

On May 17, Ali broke the news on Instagram telling her 119k followers that she wanted to move forward from the alleged physical altercation that she claimed occurred at the hands of both Joseline and Balistic as they were taping the reunion special.

“Thank you to all my fans that have my back!!! After deep thought, I am no longer seeking legal action against @thezeusnetwork Joseline or Ballistic for what took place at the reunion,” the dancer’s statement read.

“I am putting this entire ordeal behind me. Thank you all for the support and understanding I am in great health and great spirits, I am moving on with my life.”

Back in April, Ali, who competed for a spot in Joseline’s cabaret show during Season 3, posted videos of herself in a hospital bed on social media accusing the “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker of kicking her in the ribs with a pair of boots, all because she won a previous fight against the Love & Hip Hop star. She also claimed that Balistic ripped hair off of her head during the reunion altercation.

“He ripped my real hair out, we gon handle this in court,” she alleged. Additionally, Ali’s suit claimed that security was in on the attack. According to her, the guards held her back during the fight, which is why she also took aim at Zeus Network in the suit. https://twitter.com/BreeDaniella1/status/1526203253117140996

As previously reported, a few other castmates claimed that they were attacked during the reunion show beat down, including Lexi and ReRe, who alleged Joseline kicked her in the face unprovoked.

After the star caught wind of the allegations, Joseline, 35, took to Twitter to address the fight, but she didn’t really confirm or deny the allegations. Instead, she took a few shots at Ali.

“Keep crying from your hospital bed with your broken ribs. One kick you flew into next day. Rotten mouth a** h*e. And for you dumb b*tches when you sign up for a reality show you CANNOT file a lawsuit against anyone on the show,” Joseline wrote. “You dummies.”

Yikes!

Naturally, folks online are wondering what caused Ali to retract her lawsuit. Some users on Twitter suspect that she may have been paid.

“She definitely got paid off but I still would’ve seeked [sic] legal action,” wrote on Twitter user. “No amount of money in the world could equate to my morals. There was so much proof that what took place ACTUALLY HAPPENED & you were harmed, you were gonna get paid regardless, maybe even more. Amber Ali so ditsy.”

Another person chimed in:

“That’s all amber Ali wanted was a check and looks like Zeus cut her one but I would’ve went all the way with it but hopefully the [sic] paid her good.”

Back in March, Joseline and Balistic released a statement doubling down on their innocence regarding the altercation, but the couple has been mum on the issue since then. It looks like it’s back to business for Joseline, as she’s currently promoting her upcoming tour.