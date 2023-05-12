Bossip Video

A #RHOA star is ready to sing about the trials and tribulations of her marriage, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta, viewers will see Drew Sidora in the studio working on her EP while discussing how her personal life inspires her music. She’s not alone however, she’s brought her husband Ralph Pittman along for the ride.

The housewife reveals that she’s always dreamed of releasing a project and she’s ready to do so after getting encouragement from her fellow ladies of #RHOA.

She also shares that her music will reflect “everything she’s been through.”

“I just have so much to talk about, so much to pour my heart out about,” says Drew who likens music to therapy.

Drew has a single ready titled “Already Know” and she says it was inspired by her marriage and the “ups and downs of love.”

“When we have an argument or something, I literally…” says Drew while gesturing like she’s writing.

Drew being inspired by the hardships of marriage is unfortunately pretty ironic considering that she and Ralph are currently embroiled in a divorce.

As previously reported the estranged spouses both filed for divorce in February and Drew will discuss her split this season on #RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.