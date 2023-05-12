Da Brat is issuing an apology for some comments she made during her search for a sperm donor, saying what she said was “taken way out of context.”
During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Dupart, opened up about just how difficult it was for them to find a Black sperm donor, which was only made worse due to the results of Jesseca’s genetic testing.
After the couple narrowed their search from “thousands of donors down to 224” down to “about one,” they admitted that they were not pleased with the Black donors available.
“If you look like Jiminy Cricket — the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain’t finna be looking like my child,” Da Brat said on an episode of their WE tv series, Brat Loves Judy.
This comment, in particular, received a lot of backlash, with a lot of fans interpreting that to mean she was against having a Black sperm donor, but in her Tamron Hall interview, Da Brat explained what she really meant.
“I didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody. I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw, that one just happened to make it in the show,” the musician explained. “I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people.”
She continued: “I guess they thought it was funny and I didn’t think it would bother anybody or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever. People take things and run with it. I’m like, ‘What?’ People who know me know that I didn’t mean any harm.”
The rapper went on to say that her and her wife were looking for a Black sperm donor, insisting her comments from the show were taken out of context.
“We were looking for a Black donor,” she clarified. “We’re Black, we wanted a Black donor. So it was just misconstrued and taken way out of context.”
Da Brat went on to apologize for the comments, saying, “If I offended anybody, I do apologize. But it was a joke between me and my wife and the doctor, like, we joke like that, we play around so it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way.”
