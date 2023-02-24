Da Baby Bumpin’ Brat & Wife Jesseca Dupart Step Out For Star-Studded ‘Creed III’ Screening Event In ATL

Date night!

Da Baby Bumpin’ Brat and wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart were all smiles at the star-studded Creed III HBCU Fan event in ATL just days after stirring up swoons with their pregnancy announcement.

The couple broke the news to PEOPLE via exclusive maternity photos of Brat, 48, freely flaunting her baby bump.

“It’s been quite a journey,” said Da Brat who’s 18-weeks pregnant via an “eager entrepreneur” from a cryo bank. “There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

According to the publication, Brat and her wife’s road to motherhood started around the time they said “I do” back on Feb. 2 of last year after Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, said they were “extending their family” in promotion of new hair products.

Naturally, the Internet took the comment and ran with it because the internet.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she said of the tongue-in-cheek marketing tagline for their collaboration. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!'”

PEOPLE reports that Brat said kids weren’t ever really a part of the plan before her wife convinced her to carry their child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” That is, until she met and fell for Harris-Dupart. “I started looking at life so differently,” said Da Brat. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally. “I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” said Brat, adding, we had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience,” said her wife. “She is so nurturing

The happy couple was showered with applause as they walked into the theater for the special screening event with surprise appearances from Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, and newcomer Mila Davis-Kent.

Other VIPs at the HBCU fan event included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (who presented Michael B. Jordan with a proclamation from the city), Cynthia Bailey, Trina Braxton, ATL Jacob, K Camp, and more.

In blockbuster threequel Creed III, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is thriving in both his career and family life when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison with a planet-sized chip on his shoulder.

To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Check out the trailer below:





Creed III opens in theaters March 3, 2023.