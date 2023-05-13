Bossip Video

Rymir Satterthwaite, the alleged 30-year-old son of Jay-Z, has revealed NEW details about his mother Wanda Satterthwaite’s purported 1992 romance with the rapper.

Thanks to a signed 2015 affidavit Rymir provided to Daily Mail, we have more details about the alleged affair. Wanda claims they met during a time when the world-renowned rapper went by the moniker “Roc.” The documents claim Jay-Z — born Shawn Carter — met Wanda in Philadelphia through her friend, Kaleesha Allen. She also signed the affidavit as the only eyewitness to the alleged encounter.

When Wanda was 16, she went by the aliases “Carmel” and “Precious.” She alleged in the document the “Hard Knock Life” rapper was six years her senior when they allegedly hooked up. According to Wanda, they had intercourse at his aunt’s Brooklyn home.

The document, which was signed on Feb 25, 2015, by a notary public in New Jersey, begins, “Affidavit of Wanda Satterthwaite and Shawn Carter relationship.”

Rymir’s mother’s penned, “I, Wanda Satterthwaite, write these allegations about my relationship with Shawn C. Carter. I met Shawn Corey Carter in fall 1992 and he identifies himself as ‘Rock’ through my friend Kaleesha Allen, who is [an] eyewitness. “Mr. Carter and a friend came to Philadelphia to pick up both me and Kaleesha around the area of 24th and Bolton St. in Philadelphia,” Wanda recollected.

Although over 30 years had passed, Wanda reportedly described the two-bedroom apartment she claims Hov drove her to and the exact ‘fit he wore.

“Shawn was wearing a black Woolrich hood jacket and a hat, and his hair was in a small afro, but once we left his aunt’s place, he put on a black leather jacket.”

After reaching the apartment, Wanda says the group “drank, talked and danced” before her “girlfriend went off to the room with Shawn’s friend, and [she] went with Shawn [to the other room].”

Wanda claimed although “Shawn and I did have protected sex,” the condom “broke.” She added that she only saw Jay-Z once more. Wanda claimed returned with his unnamed friend “two weeks later to see” her and Allen.

“Shawn asked me to leave with him, but I told him I could not because my mother would be upset,” Wanda stated. “I never saw him again until a year later on television, but I had no idea of his real name until later and did not know how to reach him.”

Jay-Z’s Team Denied Paternity of Rymir For 10 Years

As previously reported, Wanda died of heart failure at age 43 and legally fought to prove Rymir’s paternity until her passing in 2019.

Before her transition, the relentless mom gave her son’s godmother, Lillie, custody of Rymir, who took up the fight for Jay-Z to submit his DNA for testing on Wanda’s behalf in 2012.

The “Hard Knock Life” rapper’s legal team has denied the paternity of Rymir for nearly ten years.

Amid Jay and Wanda’s fling, she was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves. Wanda never shared her famous fling with Robert, who signed Rymir’s birth certificate.

However, Wanda later admitted the truth when Rymir began to resemble Jigga more than Robert. Upon taking a DNA test after litigation began, they determined Robert is not Rymir’s biological father. She swiftly removed his name from the birth certificate.

Jay-Z has been married to international superstar Beyoncé, for 15 years, and the two share three children, Blue Ivy, 11, and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Jigga, just take the test.