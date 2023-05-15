Bossip Video

UFC star Israel Adesanya is reportedly gearing up for a court battle against his ex-girlfriend who is seeking half of his career earnings.

During UFC 287, Israel Adesanya reclaimed his throne as the Middle Weight Champ by defeating fellow fighter Alex Pierera come who would often steal his shine. Most recently, Izzy got his revenge by securing a win, but instead of relaxing after the bout, he’s gearing up for yet another fight.

According to the DailyMail, his next fight will take place in a courtroom against his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell who is reportedly suing him for half his earnings after their split.

Reportedly in a now-deleted post, he responded to the lawsuit blasting his former romantic partner.

“You don’t care about my life ’cause you’ve sold info about me, so I don’t care about yours,” he allegedly wrote. “I don’t even hate; I just don’t care about you,” The DailyMail reports he added. “I’ve not been in love with you for a while. In summary, I’m glad this happened. I wouldn’t change a f**king thing.” “Me loading up receipts…. Y’all shoulda left me the f**k alone! I got time and I got lawyer money,” read another alleged message. “Women’s ‘Standards ” are merely fairy tales they have after living in a nightmare. LOL women…”

For even more drama Adesanya also reportedly commented on an Instagram post about soccer player Achraf Hakimi’s divorce. Hakimi has gone viral for hiding his wealth under his mother’s name before his split and it sounds like the UFC fighter can relate.

“Imagine being so f****n entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. “When you came into this life with nothing and tried to leave with millions. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda taken half her s**t too, but I don’t want half of NOTHING.”

The DailyMail reports that the news of the alleged lawsuit was first reported by UFC contender Sean O’Malley who made the allegations during an episode of his podcast.

It seems Israel and his ex both are set on having their day in court. This could be a messy and very public situation despite their previously private relationship.