Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From NBA All-Star Weekend 2023

Utah was boomin’

The stars were out in Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star weekend that brought out Usher, Floyd Mayweather, Jonathan Majors, Rick Ross, Chris Tucker, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Gabrielle Union, Burna Boy, Tems, Druski, and many more who appeared to enjoy the festivities as much as one can in Utah.

Chuck on SLC: "These people going to heaven. Ain't nothing to do in this boring-ass city." Shaq: "I never ate so much room service in my life."pic.twitter.com/lFRE0aTyrq — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 20, 2023

One star in particular who really enjoyed themselves was Janelle Monáe who had a timeeee playing in the all-star celebrity game.

Janelle Monae needs to play sports more 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gSszKsacyC — 𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚗 𝚌𝚒𝚛𝚌𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛 👽 (@YallQunt) February 19, 2023

There also was the unexpected rise of Mac McClung who put on a show as the most unlikely winner of the slam dunk contest since Spud Webb in 1986.

Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50 And made every dunk on the first try

SHAQ: "He saved the dunk contest" pic.twitter.com/5RGjujUCMU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 19, 2023

The high-flying guard only had TWO games of NBA experience under his belt during short stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. Now, he’s the hottest name in the league after wowing the crowd with his dazzling array of dunks.

Earlier this week, McClung was signed to a two-day contract by the Philadelphia 76ers before dominating the dunk contest as a virtually unknown player.

“It kind of feels, ever since the beginning, I was the underdog,” said McClung in an interview with ESPN. “Just proving yourself right, not others wrong, it brings a little more satisfaction.”

Three of Mac’s four dunks earned him straight 50s by the panel of judges who were blown away by McClung’s seemingly impossible dunks at only 6’2.”

Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious reactions to McClung’s victory that easily won All-Star weekend.

Mac Mcclung deserves a full time nba contract for stealing gabrielle union from Dwayne wade during the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/p5QoG7HXj6 — John (@iam_johnw) February 19, 2023

What was your fave moment from All-Star weekend? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the buzzy weekend on the flip.