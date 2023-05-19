Bossip Video

The season finale of CBS’ The Neighborhood will reunite Cedric The Entertainer with a fellow King of Comedy and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

On Monday, D.L. Hughley will guest star and give Calvin (Cedric The Entertainer) and Malcolm Butler (Sheaun McKinney) a big surprise.

The father and son duo have enlisted Trey to help them meet Hughley at a radio station, but things are going off the rails.

“What the hell Trey?! I thought you said who had an in!” says Calvin who somehow thought Trey was connected enough to introduce him to the comedian. “I said I could get you in, you’re in!” responds Trey. “I thought you said you knew D.L.” says an exasperated Malcolm to Trey. “Now, how would I know one of the Kings of Comedy? I know one of the janitors!” Trey retorts before offering up beef jerky as a bribe to the janitor.

All of the commotion causes D.L. himself to appear, and it looks like the crew will have to fess up to their hijinks.

“Who the hell are you?!” D.L. asks Trey.

Take an exclusive look below.

The season finale of CBS’ The Neighborhood airs Monday, March 22 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

About The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.