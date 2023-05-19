Bossip Video

The day that shouldn’t have arrived so soon is here.

Jordan Neely will be laid to rest today following a funeral service in Harlem at Mount Neboh Baptist Church. According to NBC NewYork, the same pastor who lead the service at Neely’s mother’s funeral in 2007 will lead his service as well. Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver Jordan’s eulogy.

Neely was 30 years old when he was killed by Daniel Penny while experiencing a mental health crisis while riding a New York City subway train. Penny thought it wise to put Neely in an extended chokehold until he literally killed him despite the fact that Neely had not physically attacked anyone. Jordan Neely was homeless and hungry according to a witness and community health rep named Roger Abrams who spoke to him just a week before he was killed. Abrams asked why Neely was no longer performing his longtime Michael Jackson impression for money, Neely replied, “I haven’t been feeling well.”

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral and we imagine that a great many of them are also protesters who have been using their voices to fight for justice on Jordan’s behalf. Sadly, the community outrage only extends but so far. Since his arrest, Daniel Penny’s crowd-sourced fundraiser has collected $2.6 million dollars from piece of s#!t supporters of his violent vigilanteism.

You can live stream the funeral via NewsOne.