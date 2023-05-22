Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Fresh off a season of eclipses and the powerful New Moon in Taurus last week we now are kicking the cosmic door open in the sign of Gemini as the Sun (5/21) moves into this voracious, loquacious sign. Under this energy expect abrupt endings, unusual partnerships, loads of gossiping, outrageous adventures and well just being an emotional rollercoaster. Cause if nothing else, Gemini’s love themselves some drama.

LOL. So grab you a tiny scoop of it all – the glorious mess that can be Gemini— and have fun! PS: Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM? Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

On the heels of this New Moon in Taurus many of you may be still taking in some unexpected breakups or big hot-tea-style news drop about some folks during the New Moon. Either way- you’ve undergone quite an emotional shift as you integrate this new situation – it’s okay take it slow.

RED FLAG: No matter what occurs know that it is for your benefit in the long run so best to stay centered in gratitude and focus on the good/what you can actually change.

SWEET SPOT: If your emotions are in a bit of a tumble then set a few sacred baths for yourself this week and be sure to include bath salts and your fave essential oils. You can book a reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM. Use code BOSSIP10 for 10% off. **Limited offer.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!