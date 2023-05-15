Bossip Video

Two months after blessing fans with her new track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” Nicki Minaj is back with the steamy visuals for the record.

Since her last album Queen in 2018, Nicki Minaj has been on a run and dropping memorable bars on every feature she touches. In between that, she’s served us up with signature laughs and conversations on Queen Radio. Fans have been begging for an album update and while Nicki hasn’t spilled any details, she released a few loosies here and there. Previously she released two singles featuring Lil Baby and “Super Freaky Girl” and most recently she returned with another single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”.

The Lumidee-sampling record immediately stirred up controversy with a few lines listeners assumed were about fellow emcee Megan Thee Stallion.

Seven-hundred on ’em horses when we fixin’ to leave But I don’t f*ck with horses since Christopher Reeves (Uh-oh, uh-oh) Gotta be careful when I dip, it’s flips all in the whip It’s .40s with .30 clips, FN’s with the switch Guacamole with the taco, waitin’ on El Chapo Came in the Rolls and left low in a Tahoe

Hopefully, the Queen will deliver an album update soon because her dedicated Barbz are eager for a new project from their “Muva” who sent them a Mother’s Day message on Sunday.

Check out her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video below.