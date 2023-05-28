Bossip Video

Diddy and his Shorty Wop were spotted at the Heat game promoting their new single and raising eyebrows again about their on-again/off-again coupledom.

On Saturday, the Bad Boy mogul, 53, and Yung Miami, 29, sat courtside during game 6 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The two were in good spirits ahead of the Boston Celtics triumphing over the home team in a buzzer beater and they were labeled “Mr. & Mrs. Act Bad” on the jumbotron.

Their latest spotting comes after they attended the Met Gala together on May 1 and after Caresha told The Cut that their coupledom is over.

“We’re still good friends! But we’re single,” said the rapper. “That’s not my man.”

It also comes after Diddy took Caresha on a Chanel shopping spree in a skit for his single “Act Bad.”

In it, Miami racks up a big bill at the Chanel store on her “sponsor” Diddy’s dime while she holds stacks of cash and the track plays in the background.

For the track, Diddy joined forces with not just Miami, but JT and Fabolous.

On Friday, Diddy dropped the video for the single that’s labeled a summer anthem that “revolves around the concept of having fun and embracing a fearless, unapologetic energy.”

In the visual, Diddy dresses (all the way) down and gets buck naked while wearing nothing but a Tom Forde zebra print robe. The video then shows parties at the Office strip club and on a yacht while Miami encourages listeners to be on their worst behavior.

“If you look good, act bad,” she says on the hook.

Watch Diddy, The City Girls, and Fabolous’ video for “Act Bad” below.