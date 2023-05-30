Have you had a chance to check out the brand-new season of Run The World yet?

Tosin Morohunfola and Jay Walker Are Keeping Hope Alive For Their ‘Run The World’ Relationships

Tosin Morohunfola and Jay Walker spoke with BOSSIP about Season 2 of ‘Run The World,’ which sees their characters Ola and Jason continuing to interact with their partners Whitney and Renee after having their relationships tested by infidelity and separation. The pair spoke about operating in that gray area, the thrill of off-limits sex and how sometimes timing or competition can drive someone back into their lover’s arms.

We asked Tosin and Jay about how why they think their characters continued to be in Whitney and Reneé’s lives, despite their issues.

“I get the impression that Ola is somebody who doesn’t have a lot of relationships with his exes,” Tosin told BOSSIP. “Because you know if it didn’t lead to marriage then it might just be a failure in his mind, which I think is a little bit of a extreme way of looking at relationships. But in terms of Whitney. you know, sometimes I’m not even sure if you would call it an ex all the time. because sometimes when you’re breaking up it’s not quite fully broken. It’s not clear and I think that first we have to figure out even if we are really broken up and then we can ask the question if we’re going to put it back together.”

“It took me a minute while we were shooting before I was like, ‘Wait we we haven’t actually fully gotten divorced yet, have we?'” Jay recalled. She’s my ex, but we’re still married so there’s still a chance. That was Jason’s thought process. He’s technically still got her on paper.”

No spoilers since you guys have only seen the first episode (at most) at this point but obviously this season opens up a world of possibilities for the ladies, who are able to experience the truly single life for the first time since we met these characters. We had a ball chatting with Tosin and Jay and hope you enjoy the interview in full.

