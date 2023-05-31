Bossip Video

The stars and their kiddos came out in full force for the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Along with the stars of the film, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya and Luna Lauren Velez, we were happy to see Metro Boomin’ (who executive produced the soundtrack) on the red carpet, as well as Offset, who also made music for the movie.

We love this shot of the leading ladies.

As you can see — this film is PACKED with talent.

Shameik Moore stayed in character for the carpet.

But Jordin Sparks and her son Dana Isaiah Jr. stepped it up a notch by coming to the carpet in costume.

They changed for the screening. Hit the flip for more of our faves with their families at the Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse.