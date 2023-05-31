Bossip Video

The stars and their kiddos came out in full force for the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Along with the stars of the film, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya and Luna Lauren Velez, we were happy to see Metro Boomin’ (who executive produced the soundtrack) on the red carpet, as well as Offset, who also made music for the movie.

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter/GA / Getty

We love this shot of the leading ladies.

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter/GA / Getty

As you can see — this film is PACKED with talent.

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter/GA / Getty

 

 

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter/GA / Getty

Shameik Moore stayed in character for the carpet.

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter/GA / Getty

But Jordin Sparks and her son Dana Isaiah Jr. stepped it up a notch by coming to the carpet in costume.

World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

They changed for the screening. Hit the flip for more of our faves with their families at the Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse.

