Halle Bailey and DDG show they’re still booed up despite social media critics praying for their separation.

The Little Mermaid star shared her excitement to see her man in a video posted to Tik Tok with the viral audio of Beyoncé singing, I’m happy to see my husband.”

The clip shows the 23-year-old singer jumping up and down with excitement after laying eyes on her boyfriend. She embraces Darryl “DDG” Grandberry Jr. and gives him a little PDA.

Halle captioned the post, “On my last day of press like..” accompanied by a series of excited emojis.

The two made their first appearance as a couple on social media in 2022. The rapper has been Halle’s plus-one ever since.

When People asked if DDG was her real-life Prince Charming, she sweetly answered, “Yeah, I would say that.”

The Epic Records Artist gushed about how smitten he is as well.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s, like, really motivated me like she do,” he said during a sit-down with The Breakfast Club, noting that he could see himself proposing to Halle “eventually.”

The locced goddess also shared, “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.” “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life,” the musician explained. “I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.” Social Media Calls Out DDG For Alleged Bad Boyfriend Behavior For many celebs, especially women, the partners who should be the #1 fan turn out to be the biggest hater. DDG’s social media shenanigans raised red flags about that happening to Halle. Several online comments claimed DDG was attempting to steal Halle’s shine amid the release of her new film because he tweeted that he had never seen the original Little Mermaid.

One Twitter user assessed, “DDG making that tweet about not watching the little mermaid was surely a troll. But there’s something to be said about choosing to troll on the day of your partner’s premier. Dude comes off extremely childish to me. It is coming off like not-so subtle envy and not true support.”

Some social media commentators say the Detroit-raised rapper is an opportunist. They called him out for immature internet games to maintain relevancy and contended the rapper is “not on Halle’s level.” Rubi Rose added fuel to the fire back in February when she released a screenshot of a message exchange between her and the Youtuber. Fans asserted DDG crossed the line with Halle, but the entertainer blamed CGI (computer-generated imagery) and Ruby’s sinister ways. “Ik it looks bad but it ain’t what it seem stg that b***h just evil,” he wrote. “Everything is good internally. This while situation was foreshadowed. I know everybody want me to be the bad guy, but I’m really not.” This foolery followed the innanet noticing DDG deleted Halle’s Instagram account and his cryptic tweet, “all these girls the same.” The pair also unfollowed each other, leading the public to believe the entertainers called it quits. It is unclear if the two actually separated during that time. Halle made it clear with the recent post that DDG is her man. Obviously, the angelic actress couldn’t care less about the naysayers of the net. Twitter still shared their thoughts, of course.

One user said,

“Echoes of Bobby Brown and Whitney. It didn’t end well.”

Another user was a stan for Halle and DDG’s relationship, tweeting, “People that constantly desire for Halle and DDG to split are miserable and not happy in their lives because they have such a beautiful relationship.”

Whether Halle chooses to find love under the sea or with DDG, you gotta respect it and let the girl with the angelic voice live her life.

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theatres.