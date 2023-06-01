Bossip Video

This is certainly an interesting new layer of context that favors justice…

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton outside of a gas station in Columbia, South Carolina and today we get word that the owner of that business has a violent history.

Rick Chow was arrested and charged with murder and according to a DailyMail article, this isn’t the first time that he’s shot a customer at his store. The details of the incident aren’t readily available at this time, however, Chow was never charged with shooting the individual involved because it was deemed as an act of self-defense. Not only has Chow shot someone before, but he’s also had other physical confrontations with people attempting to shoplift according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

”He has been assaulted in the past, and he has shot someone who attacked him but in that case it was self defense.” “In the other incidents, the use of force has been justified. This time, it was not,” Sheriff Lott said.

Very not. In fact, the sheriff says that Chow has already admitted that Carmack-Belton never threatened him or pull out the firearm that Cyrus was reportedly carrying at the time that he was killed.

‘He has admitted [that the teenager didn’t draw the weapon.] He gave us statements that night – what had occurred, but after that he requested a lawyer.’

According to WACH, funeral service arrangements for Cyrus have been made public. The viewing will be held at Leevy’s Funeral Home at 1831 Taylor Street in Columbia on June 2, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the funeral itself will commence on June 3 at Second Nazareth Baptist Church on 2300 Elmwood Avenue in Columbia starting at 12 pm EST.