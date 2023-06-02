Bossip Video

Post-plastic ripped Latto’s latest single features a fellow raptress in a cameo-filled, twerktastic video.

On Friday, the Grammy-nominated rapper dropped the video for her track “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.

After teasing the feature by literally ripping Belcalis out of plastic in an Instagram video…

Latto released the visual that features her and Cardi at a jewelry store, at a house party, alongside Cardi’s hubby Offset and with LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese.

“I been balling so damn hard could’ve been to LSU,” raps Cardi about Angel.

On the track, Cardi also references Britney Spears and her latest bit of, interesting, in-house videos that she drops on IG.

“I’m sexy dancin’ in the house, I feel like Britney Spears,” raps Cardi while wearing a cutout black playsuit emblazoned with “I feel like Britney Spears” in green text.

As for Latto, she delivers her rhymes and twerks terrifically in the video…

and ahead of the release, she celebrated with Cardi B’s Whipshots, a custom cake, and WingStop.

The original version of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” remix, produced by Go Grizzly (Future), Squat & Pooh Beatz (Jack Harlow), has garnered over 15 million streams worldwide across all platforms and has amassed over 250k TikTok video creations and counting.

Watch “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B via RCA Records below.