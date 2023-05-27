Bossip Video

Takeoff’s accused killer was indicted for murder on Thursday by a Texas grand jury.

Houston police arrested Patrick Xavier Clark a month after the fatal shooting on Nov. 1, according to the county’s District Attorney’s office. Clark’s attorney, Carl Moore, spoke to TMZ about the jury’s decision and the outcome the defense predicts.

“Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof.” Moore continued, “When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses— where the standard of proof is guilt beyond a reasonable doubt— we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

As previously reported, Clark stunned the court when he asked the judge to grant him $5,000 to hire a private investigator to prove his innocence, citing financial hardship.

Six months ago, Takeoff — born Kirshnik Khari Bal — was shot multiple times at a bowling alley following a disagreement over a game of dice game.

Sergeant Michael Burton declared Takeoff an “innocent bystander” after Clark’s arrest, but the alleged shooter was later released in January on a $1 million bond.

“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” Burton said. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Police identified Clark as the shooter from the surveillance video. The footage showed him retrieving a weapon and firing multiple shots as he held a wine bottle with his free hand, according to court records obtained by KHOU 11 News Houston.

Despite the chaos at the dice game, forensic evidence narrowed down Clark as the accused shooter. DNA evidence and viable fingerprints on the wine bottle linked Clark to the scene. The prosecution’s investigators allegedly determined Clark was the only possible shooter based on his positioning and where Takeoff stood. The unarmed rapper sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

