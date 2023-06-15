Bossip Video

Gangsta Boo’s cause of death, which was up in the air when she passed away on New Year’s Day has been confirmed as an accidental overdose.

2023 started off with the passing of rap pioneer Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell who was found dead on her porch on New Year’s Day. Gangsta Boo, represented women in rap during a time when there weren’t many at all in the spotlight. Rapping was her life, she joined Three 6 Mafia when she was just 15 years old. In 2021, we saw her reunite with the group for a VERZUZ battle against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, which set the path for her to release new music.

According to Action News 5, her official cause of death was revealed in an autopsy report. The report released Wednesday reportedly lists fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol (alcohol) in her system. Which confirms suspicions she died from an accidental overdose. Boo was taken from the world too soon and her family will continue to push her legacy forward. Her upcoming project will be released on what would have been her 44th birthday, Aug. 7. The album will reportedly feature production from Drumma Boy, Metro Boomin’ and of course DJ Paul and Juicy J. As far as guest verses, Latto, Skepta, Run The Jewels, La Chat, Crunchy Black and more will appear.